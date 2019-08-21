Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Files Several Unreleased Apple Watch and iPhone Models in Eurasian Database
There appears to be over a dozen new iPhone models listed as running iOS 13, including A2111, A2160, A2161, A2215, A2216, A2217, A2218, A2219, A2220, A2221, A2223, A2296, and A2298, as well as four new Apple Watch models listed as running watchOS 6, including A2156, A2157, A2092, and A2093.
Many of these iPhone models were previously filed in May as running iOS 12, and have now been updated to reflect that they are running iOS 13, while the Apple Watch listings have never been seen before.
As for the Mac, 11 model numbers have been filed, but all of them have either been released or were already filed in June as running macOS Mojave and have merely been updated to reflect macOS Catalina. At least one of these models could certainly be the 16-inch MacBook Pro rumored to launch this fall.
The filings do not reveal specific product names, so we cannot confirm details like whether the Apple Watch models are considered Apple Watch Series 5 models, but new models of some kind are evidently coming. Leaked assets from watchOS 6 recently revealed upcoming titanium and ceramic Apple Watch finishes.
The new iPhone and Apple Watch models will very likely be unveiled in September, while the new Macs will likely arrive in October or later.
There are also some already-released products on the list that have been filed as running Apple's latest operating systems, including various older iPhone, iPod touch, Apple Watch, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro models.
Eurasian Economic Commission filings like these have foreshadowed the release of new Apple products on numerous occasions, including multiple iPad, iPad Pro, iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods models. The filings are legally required for any encrypted devices sold in Russia and select other countries.
