'Girls Who Code' Non-Profit Announces New Swift Curriculum Option

Tuesday August 20, 2019 4:32 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Non-profit organization Girls Who Code today announced plans to begin offering a new Swift coding tutorial option for its upcoming 6th to 12th grade clubs as part of Apple’s ongoing Everyone Can Code initiative.

Apple CEO Tim Cook shared the news on Twitter this afternoon, saying the company is excited to work with the Girls Who Code initiative.


Girls Who Code’s website says that it is aiming to build the “largest pipeline of future female engineers in the United States” through learning opportunities and programs dedicated to teaching coding.


Girls Who Code offers free after school programs for 3rd to 5th and 6th to 12th grade girls in a variety of locations across the United States.

