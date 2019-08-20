'Girls Who Code' Non-Profit Announces New Swift Curriculum Option

Apple CEO Tim Cook shared the news on Twitter this afternoon, saying the company is excited to work with the Girls Who Code initiative.
Girls Who Code’s website says that it is aiming to build the “largest pipeline of future female engineers in the United States” through learning opportunities and programs dedicated to teaching coding.
A more diverse future begins with opportunities for everyone. We’re excited to work with @GirlsWhoCode, empowering girls across the US to be the tech leaders of tomorrow. #EveryoneCanCode https://t.co/wGnfCmgijj— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 20, 2019
Girls Who Code offers free after school programs for 3rd to 5th and 6th to 12th grade girls in a variety of locations across the United States.