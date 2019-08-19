Leaked Images Reveal Upcoming 'Sonos Move' Bluetooth Portable Speaker

The German site has published several marketing images of what's apparently going to be called the Sonos Move, the first speaker of its kind by the audio electronics company.
As the pictures reveal, the speaker comes with a stationary base station, while an integrated handle allows the Sonos Move to be easily undocked and used as a Bluetooth portable speaker.
A Bluetooth/Wi-Fi toggle switch is located on the rear of the speaker in a recessed space, along with a power button and a pairing button. Below that is a USB Type-C port for charging the device and two pins for docking the speaker in the base station.
The existence of the device was confirmed last week in an FCC filing. Shortly afterwards, The Verge learned that it's both taller and slightly wider than the Sonos One, and that it supports AirPlay 2 as well as hands-free voice commands from Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
We still haven't heard any details about the battery life or possible waterproofing, but Sonos has sent out media invites for a press event on August 26, when we expect the Sonos Move will be officially unveiled.