Unreleased Sonos Portable Bluetooth Speaker Revealed in FCC Filing

Sonos appears to have a portable Bluetooth speaker in the works. After a filing with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) revealed the existence of the company's first Bluetooth speaker, Zatz Not Funny shared a photo of the device in question (below), which has a more rounded design than the Sonos One.In the filing for the unreleased product, Sonos calls it "a high-performance wireless speaker and part of the Sonos sound system. The device's primary function will be for streaming with Wi-Fi, but also features Bluetooth audio streaming and Bluetooth Low Energy, used for simplified setup."Like Apple and its HomePod , Sonos has used Bluetooth Low Energy in its devices before to make setup easier, but support for Bluetooth streaming would be a new thing in the Sonos lineup and allow users to play audio from any Bluetooth-enable device within range.The addition of Bluetooth support is particularly surprising given that Sonos has belittled Bluetooth audio listening experiences in the past.After the FCC filing emerged, The Verge had a chance to see more images of the speaker and has spoken to a person familiar with its capabilities.According to the source, the speaker is both taller and slightly wider than the Sonos One, and it supports hands-free voice commands from Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The portable speaker charges via a base station, and can also optionally be recharged over USB-C.There's also an integrated handle on the rear and a button that switches between Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. As with other recent Sonos speakers, the portable one will support Apple's AirPlay 2.Last week, Sonos sent out media invites for meetings later in August, so there's a good chance that the company will use those to unveil the Bluetooth-supporting portable speaker, along with other products due to be launched in the fall.