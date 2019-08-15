Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Siri Answers 83% of Questions Correctly in Test, Beating Alexa But Trailing Google Assistant
Munster asked each digital assistant 800 questions during the test to compare how each one responded. Alexa answered 79.8 percent of questions correctly, while Google Assistant answered 92.9 percent of questions correctly.
Compared to last year, Siri has seen improvement. During the July 2018 test, Siri answered 79 percent of questions correctly compared to the 83 percent of questions answered right this time around. Alexa last year was at 61 percent while Google Assistant was at 86, so there have been digital voice assistant improvements across the board.
This test covered smartphones specifically, comparing iPhones and Android devices. Munster says that smartphones were isolated from smart speakers because while underlying technology is similar, "use cases vary." Siri was tested on an iPhone running iOS 12.4, Google Assistant on a Pixel XL, and Alexa in the iOS app.
Questions were based on five categories and all assistants were asked the same 800 questions. Each question set was designed to "comprehensively test a digital assistant's ability and utility." Some of the sample questions across each of the categories:
- Local - Where is the nearest coffee shop?
- Commerce - Order me more paper towels.
- Navigation - How do I get to Uptown on the bus?
- Information - Who do the Twins play tonight?
- Command - Remind me to call Jerome at 2 pm today
Siri continues to prove more useful with phone-related functions like calling, texting, emailing, calendar, and music. Both Siri and Google Assistant, which are baked into the OS of the phone, far outperformed Alexa in the Command section.Munster says that the continued rate of improvement "continues to surprise" based on the notable improvements that each voice assistant has demonstrated over the course of the last few years.
In the future, Loup Ventures expects to see further improvements from extending the feature sets of each voice assistant.
And the responses:
Here's what I found on the web for coffee soup
I can't sort paper trowels in order
Playing Uptown girl by billy joel
I don't know who will win the game tonight
I've updated your reminder to call home
Most of Siri's brain-deadness is in the voice recognition portion of the system.
Does anyone else feel like this is crap? 99.8% of the time Siri doesn’t work for me (though my friends’ Alexa does). Period. It’s even worse when I try to use it and there are 2 or more apple devices in the vicinity.
Nope, never got all the siri hate. I have very few issues with using Siri, I use it daily around my house.
