Apple Partners With RESOLVE in Effort to Source Gold From Miners Committed to Habitat Restoration
The problem: gold mining operations in Alaska and the Yukon region have resulted in a reduction in the salmon population in the creeks and streams being mined. RESOLVE's solution: combine mining with habitat restoration to improve the streams so that salmon and other species of fish return.
To accomplish this, RESOLVE introduced the "Salmon Gold" program in 2017 to connect local placer miners with environmentalists and government agencies in an effort to reverse the damage done from historic mining in the region.
Apple, which uses small amounts of gold for certain components in its products, says it will begin sourcing gold from miners participating in the program. This fall, Apple says all Salmon Gold entering its supply chain will be traced from the mine to the refiner using blockchain technology.
Paula Pyers, Apple's head of supplier responsibility:
As we continue to increase our use of recycled materials, we’re seeking out innovative ways to source gold responsibly. Partnering with Tiffany, a pioneer in sustainable sourcing, as well as RESOLVE ensures Salmon Gold can be an example of how the industry can evolve.Stephen D'Esposito, CEO of RESOLVE:
There's a lot of tension between mining and salmon. Salmon Gold is like a peace treaty between mining and salmon habitat. It's a place where the three sectors can work together: the restoration community, First Nations and the mining industry.RESOLVE has secured restoration plans with three miners in Alaska and the Yukon, with several more under consideration for next summer.