Deals Spotlight: Best Buy's Latest Apple Watch Sale Has $50 Off Series 4 Models

Monday August 12, 2019 8:24 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Best Buy is back this week with a new sale on Apple Watch Series 4 models, offering up to $50 off both 40mm and 44mm devices.

Prices start at $349 for 40mm and $379 for 44mm, both in aluminum and with GPS. You'll also find a few Series 4 models with cellular support, different band styles, and some stainless steel cases.

Apple Watch Series 4 Sale ($50 Off)


Apple updated to the Series 4 in 2018, introducing a 30 percent larger display, thinner case, new watch faces, and ECG support. You can check out even more sales happening this week by visiting our full Deals Roundup.

