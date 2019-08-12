Deals Spotlight: Best Buy's Latest Apple Watch Sale Has $50 Off Series 4 Models

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Prices start at $349 for 40mm and $379 for 44mm, both in aluminum and with GPS. You'll also find a few Series 4 models with cellular support, different band styles, and some stainless steel cases.
Apple Watch Series 4 Sale ($50 Off)
- GPS, 44mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - $379, down from $429
- Nike+ GPS, 44mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Anthracite/Black Nike Sport Band - $379, down from $429
- GPS, 40mm Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band - $349, down from $399
- GPS, 40mm Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band - $349, down from $399
- Nike+ GPS, 40mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Anthracite/Black Nike Sport Band - $349, down from $399