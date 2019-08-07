Launch Center Pro Gains New Icon Composer Feature

The Icon Composer is designed to allow users to create their own App Store quality icons that can be used within the Launch Center Pro app or on the iPhone or iPad's Home screen using the Add to Home Screen feature in the Shortcuts app.
Using Launch Center Pro and the Shortcuts app together, you can replace all of the apps on your Home screen with your own icons using the Icon Composer feature. You can also build shortcuts in Launch Center Pro that can be added to the Home screen with custom icons and emoji.
According to the developers behind Launch Center Pro, the Icon Composer has been outfitted with new shapes, icon styles, colors, and size and style options, along with thousands of new glyphs, emojis, and customizable icon badges.
For those unfamiliar with Launch Center Pro, It's an app that's designed to allow you to speed up your everyday tasks with shortcuts, akin to a speed dial for apps, as the App Store description reads.
With Launch Center Pro, you can set up shortcuts for doing things like searching Wikipedia with a tap, scanning a barcode and launching an Amazon search, searching Twitter within Tweetbot, and more.
Launch Center Pro is free to download, but it costs $11.99 per year to unlock all of the features. There's also a lifetime access purchase option priced at $35. [Direct Link]