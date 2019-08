Deals Spotlight: Get the Mighty Mac Bundle With CleanMyMac X and Nine More Apps for $23.99

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with StackSocial. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

A new bundle of Mac apps has been discounted on StackSocial this week, offering 10 total apps for just $29.99 . Additionally, MacRumors readers can use the coupon codeto get an additional $6 off and bring the cost of the bundle toStackSocial calls this the Mighty Mac Bundle , and it includes app like CleanMyMac X, WALTER 2, Dropshare, and VPNSecure. Check out every app in the bundle below, and be sure to head to StackSocial and claim the $6 off code before the sale ends on August 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT.Check out our full Deals Roundup for more information on new deals happening this week.