Apple Watch Was Number One Smart Watch in Q2 2019 With an Estimated 5.7M Units Shipped
Apple shipped an estimated 5.7 million smart watches worldwide during the quarter, earning it 46 percent marketshare and its continued position as the number one smart watch company.
Apple shipped 5.7 million smartwatches worldwide in Q2 2019, rising an above-average 50 percent from 3.8 million in Q2 2018. Apple Watch remains a long way ahead of the chasing pack and its global smartwatch marketshare has grown to 46 percent this quarter, up from 44 percent a year ago. Apple Watch has fended off strong competition from hungry rivals like Fitbit. Apple remains the clear smartwatch market leader.There were 12.3 million smart watches shipped in total in the second quarter of 2019. Apple's closest competitor Samsung shipped 2 million smart watches, while Fitbit, the number three smart watch vendor, shipped 1.2 million smart watches.
Apple Watch shipments were significantly up year over year in the second quarter of 2019, with Apple having shipped 3.8 million smart watches in the second quarter of 2018. Apple's growth mirrors the overall growth in the smart watch market, which was up from 8.6 million units in Q2 2018.
Apple does not break down Apple Watch sales, instead including Apple Watch revenue in a Wearables, Home, and Accessories category, so Strategy Analytics' numbers are estimates.
During Apple's recently earnings call for the third fiscal quarter of 2019 (second calendar quarter), Apple CEO Tim Cook said that wearables had an "absolute blowout" quarter with growth well over 50 percent. The Apple Watch set a new June quarter revenue record and reached millions of new users during the quarter.
