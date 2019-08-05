New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Japanese FTC Investigating Apple's Partnerships With Suppliers

Monday August 5, 2019 6:10 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Japan's Fair Trade Commission is investigating Apple to determine whether it pressured Japanese suppliers and abused its position of power, thereby violating antimonopoly rules, reports Reuters.

The FTC in Japan surveyed Japanese companies and found that Apple had signed contracts forcing its partners to provide free technology and know-how for parts manufacturing.


When one of the companies called Apple's contract an infringement of intellectual property rights and demanded a revision, Apple allegedly threatened to end the business relationship between the two companies.

Apple has not commented on the report, but this is just one of several antitrust investigations that have been launched in recent months.

In South Korea, Apple has been accused of offering local carriers unfair iPhone contracts that require them to pay advertising and repair costs, and in Europe, the European Union is investigating Apple's App Store policies following an accusation from Spotify that said Apple uses its App Store to deliberately disadvantage other app developers.

In the United States, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is investigating the impact of Apple's sales agreement with Amazon on independent resellers, and the U.S. has also launched a broad antitrust review into major tech companies.

Avatar
BootsWalking
27 minutes ago at 06:14 pm
Apple accused Qualcomm of monopolistic practices. I guess what's good for the goose is not good for the gander.
The Clark
The Clark
29 minutes ago at 06:12 pm
So the FTC won't let me be, you let me be me so let me see.
