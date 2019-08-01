Samsung Expected to Remove Headphone Jack from Galaxy Note 10 as Seen in New Dongle Leak

Similar to Apple's Lightning to 3.5mm dongle, Samsung's accessory is a simple miniature cable that would let users attach a pair of wired headphones into the Note 10's USB-C port. The accessory is believed to come in the box with the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus, and is likely to be sold separately as well.
Samsung began removing the headphone jack in its smartphones starting with the Galaxy A8 line last year, so this wouldn't be too much of a surprise if it happened to the company's main line of Note devices.
Apple itself removed the headphone jack from the iPhone beginning with the iPhone 7 in 2016, a decision that has been met with heated debate online. The trend continued with every iPhone release since, up to last year's iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR devices.
After Apple's decision, Samsung began making fun of the company in numerous ways, including mocking Apple's excessive use of dongles in one of its "Ingenius" ads. During the reveal of the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, Samsung executive Justin Denison emphasized that the device came with a headphone jack, mocking Apple.
More information about the Galaxy Note 10 will come out of its full unveiling event next Wednesday, August 7.