Apple Teams Up With Madonna for Today at Apple Music Lab Classes
The Today at Apple session will also walk students through deconstructing the song, and there will be details on what inspired her.
Go behind the making of a hit song featuring your favorite Apple Music artists in this series of Music Lab: Remix sessions. Exclusively in Apple Stores, you'll get hands-on with a track direct from the artist. In this session, you'll deconstruct Madonna's song Crave, find out what inspired her, and create your own version of the song using GarageBand on iPhone. Devices will be provided.Madonna shared the news on her Twitter account this morning, and Today at Apple classes for the Music Lab: Remix Madonna are now available. Attendees can book starting now, with classes kicking off a bit later in June.
The Remix Madonna classes are available at Apple Stores in the United States as well as other Apple retail locations around the world.
Madame X ’s exclusive Music Lab is here! Remix #Crave at Apple Stores around the world. 🔥 🎧 Starting now, you can reserve your spot for an upcoming #todayatapple session here: https://t.co/NZ0rnqxF8F @applemusic #remixmadonna pic.twitter.com/XH8nyO91bk— Madonna (@Madonna) June 14, 2019
Apple has also teamed up with other well-known musicians to create Today at Apple Music Lab curricula. There's a Beat Making class co-created with Swizz Beatz, for example.
For a real challenge they should offer the option to remix her Eurovision performance. A fully spec'ed Mac Pro to the first person to make it listenable :)You made my day
