Apple Teams Up With Madonna for Today at Apple Music Lab Classes

Apple and Madonna have teamed up to launch new Today at Apple Music Lab classes where attendees will go hands-on with Crave, a track from Madonna's latest album, and will be able to remix it.The Today at Apple session will also walk students through deconstructing the song, and there will be details on what inspired her.Madonna shared the news on her Twitter account this morning, and Today at Apple classes for the Music Lab: Remix Madonna are now available. Attendees can book starting now, with classes kicking off a bit later in June.The Remix Madonna classes are available at Apple Stores in the United States as well as other Apple retail locations around the world.Apple has also teamed up with other well-known musicians to create Today at Apple Music Lab curricula. There's a Beat Making class co-created with Swizz Beatz, for example.