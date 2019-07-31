Spotify Grows to 108M Paid Subscribers Compared to Apple Music's 60M

Wednesday July 31, 2019 5:46 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Spotify today announced that it has grown to 108 million paid subscribers globally as of June 30, 2019. That number is an increase from 100 million paid subscribers, which the company reported in April.


In total, there are 232 million monthly active users on Spotify, including the ones on the free version of Spotify. This is an increase of 29 percent year-over-year.

Comparatively, Apple Music was reported in June to have 60 million paid subscribers. Despite the difference in paid subscriber counts, Apple Music in early 2019 reportedly surpassed Spotify's paid subscriber total in the United States. Apple Music at the time had somewhere around 28 million U.S. subscribers, compared to Spotify's 26 million.

Spotify now predicts that it might have as many as 125 million paid subscribers by the end of Q4 2019.

Tags: Spotify, Apple Music Guide
Avatar
ipedro
23 minutes ago at 05:58 am
Spotify had a multi year lead and is the primary choice of customers hundreds of Android phones while Apple Music is sold primarily to people on iPhones. Apple Music is doing phenomenal by that metic. Not bad at all.

I think that Apple Music has positioned itself to take the lead in the near term. If my prediction is correct and there’s an + one subscription for Music and TV, then AppleTV+ will help push AppleMusic over Spotify. While Spotify focuses on podcasts and doesn’t have the resources to produce TV, Apple will have top tier TV productions for their subscribers.
Rating: 1 Votes
