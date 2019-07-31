Spotify Grows to 108M Paid Subscribers Compared to Apple Music's 60M

In total, there are 232 million monthly active users on Spotify, including the ones on the free version of Spotify. This is an increase of 29 percent year-over-year.
Comparatively, Apple Music was reported in June to have 60 million paid subscribers. Despite the difference in paid subscriber counts, Apple Music in early 2019 reportedly surpassed Spotify's paid subscriber total in the United States. Apple Music at the time had somewhere around 28 million U.S. subscribers, compared to Spotify's 26 million.
Spotify now predicts that it might have as many as 125 million paid subscribers by the end of Q4 2019.