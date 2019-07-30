Tool's Music Will Be Available to Stream on Apple Music and Spotify From This Friday

Rock band Tool this week announced that it will be putting its back catalog of albums on all streaming platforms beginning this Friday, August 2 (via Pitchfork). This is believed to include Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Prime Music, and more.

This also means that the band's albums will be available to purchase on the iTunes Music Store and other digital music stores. In the announcement tweet, the band shared a video that included previous albums like Lateralus and Opiate, along with an image of the August 2 streaming date.

Tool also announced the name of its next album, Fear Inoculum, which will release on August 30.


Tool is one of the latest bands to finally allow its music to be available on streaming platforms. Over the years, streaming platforms like Apple Music have gained music from The Beatles and Def Leppard, after years of users being unable to stream their music.

Finally! It feels like I've been waiting 10,000 days for this moment.

New album at the end of next month. :D
