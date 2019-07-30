Tool's Music Will Be Available to Stream on Apple Music and Spotify From This Friday

This also means that the band's albums will be available to purchase on the iTunes Music Store and other digital music stores. In the announcement tweet, the band shared a video that included previous albums like Lateralus and Opiate, along with an image of the August 2 streaming date.
Tool also announced the name of its next album, Fear Inoculum, which will release on August 30.
This Friday, Aug 2nd, the Tool catalog goes up on all digital and streaming formats. High five. #tool2019 pic.twitter.com/VkxHhv765x— TOOL effing TOOL (@Tool) July 29, 2019
Tool is one of the latest bands to finally allow its music to be available on streaming platforms. Over the years, streaming platforms like Apple Music have gained music from The Beatles and Def Leppard, after years of users being unable to stream their music.