Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Everything New in iOS 13 Beta 5: iPad Home Screen Options, New Volume Levels, Updated Share Sheet and More
In the fifth beta, changes and updates are getting more minor than changes made in earlier betas, but beta 5 still has some notable additions and feature removals worth highlighting.
- iPad Home Screen - in iPadOS, there's a new feature in the Settings menu that lets you customize the Home screen. You can set the app grid to be 4x5 or 6x5, which results in bigger or smaller icons. The "More" setting shows up to 30 smaller app icons, while the "Bigger" setting shows up to 20 larger app icons.
- Share Sheet - The Share Sheet in iPadOS and iOS 13 has been updated adding sections for your Favorite shortcuts, the current app that's open, and "Other Actions." Each section is grouped together, making it easier to navigate the various options in the Share Sheet.
- Share Sheet Shortcuts - As noted by MacStories' Federico Vittici, Shortcuts are now able to be added to the Favorites list in the Share Sheet.
- Home App Backgrounds - There are new backgrounds that you can use within the Home app on iOS devices.
- Shortcuts App - The Automations section has been removed from the Shortcuts app temporarily. It will be re-added in a later beta.
- Light/Dark Mode - After installing this beta, Apple will ask you if you want to enable Light Mode or Dark Mode. This is presumably something new users will see when installing iOS 13 for the first time once it launches. There's also a smoother, more streamlined animation when swapping between Light and Dark mode in the Settings app.
- Move Goals - There are new Move Goals awards in the Activity app for hitting your Move Goals 1250, 1500, 1750, and 2000 times.
- Open Tab Action - The "Open Tab" popup option when 3D Touching on a link in Safari has returned.
- LTE Icon - The LTE/4G/5GE icon on the iPhone is now larger and sized to match the other icons at the top right of the iPhone's display.
- Volume - You can adjust the volume on the iPhone and the iPad more finely following the beta 5 update. There are 34 levels of volume now, allowing for smaller adjustments to the sound. The volume slider also offers haptic feedback when maximizing or minimizing the volume, and it's skinnier.
Know of a feature that's new in iOS 13 beta 4 that we left out? Make sure to let us know in the comments and we'll update this article. For more on what's new in iOS 13, make sure to check out our iOS 13 roundup.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
New volume is much nicer looking. Has a nice shadow effect and better dimensions.
do you have a screen shot of the new one?
[ Read All Comments ]