Apple Registers Five New iPad Models Running iPadOS in Eurasian Database

All of the iPad models are listed as running iPadOS:
On the more imminent front, a recent rumor suggested that mass production of a new 10.2-inch iPad was set to begin this month, so a launch could be near. The 10.2-inch model, dubbed the iPad 7, is expected to be a slightly larger, slimmer bezel successor to the low-cost 9.7-inch iPad, which was last updated in March 2018.
Both iPad 7 (10.2”) and the “new” iPad (10.5”, non-Pro) are coming. But not at the same time.— CoinX (@coiiiiiiiin) March 13, 2019
The source of the 10.2-inch iPad rumor, CoinX, has an accurate track record. The mystery account previously tweeted the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR names of the 2018 iPhones before anyone else, and also accurately revealed the 10.5-inch iPad Air, the 2018 iPad Pro being 5.9mm thick, and more.
Looking farther out, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that two new iPad Pro models will enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2019 or the first quarter of 2020. The current iPad Pro models were released in October 2018.
Eurasian Economic Commission filings like these have foreshadowed the release of new Apple products on numerous occasions, including multiple iPad, iPad Pro, iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods models. The filings are legally required for any encrypted devices sold in Russia and select other countries.
