Apple Registers Five New iPad Models Running iPadOS in Eurasian Database

Wednesday July 10, 2019 10:27 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple has registered five unreleased iPad models in the Eurasian Economic Commission database today, including A2068, A2197, A2198, A2228, A2230, according to listings uncovered by MySmartPrice and confirmed by MacRumors.


All of the iPad models are listed as running iPadOS:


On the more imminent front, a recent rumor suggested that mass production of a new 10.2-inch iPad was set to begin this month, so a launch could be near. The 10.2-inch model, dubbed the iPad 7, is expected to be a slightly larger, slimmer bezel successor to the low-cost 9.7-inch iPad, which was last updated in March 2018.


The source of the 10.2-inch iPad rumor, CoinX, has an accurate track record. The mystery account previously tweeted the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR names of the 2018 iPhones before anyone else, and also accurately revealed the 10.5-inch iPad Air, the 2018 iPad Pro being 5.9mm thick, and more.

Looking farther out, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that two new iPad Pro models will enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2019 or the first quarter of 2020. The current iPad Pro models were released in October 2018.

Eurasian Economic Commission filings like these have foreshadowed the release of new Apple products on numerous occasions, including multiple iPad, iPad Pro, iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods models. The filings are legally required for any encrypted devices sold in Russia and select other countries.

HiVolt
HiVolt
54 minutes ago at 10:32 am
Man, Apple is just changing up the ipads like crazy the last few years... what was wrong with the 9.7" being the low cost version? now you will have 10.2", then 10.5" air, 11" pro?

Way too much confusion of what's what.

Way too much confusion of what's what.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
havenyoung
35 minutes ago at 10:51 am
I do believe this 10.2" iPad is gonna be the successor of the 9.7" iPad.
Then the 9.7' size is going to be completely phased out.
Rating: 1 Votes
Martius
Martius
36 minutes ago at 10:50 am
Oh, I hope they will release iPad Pro with more solid internal structure, because that bending issue is the only reason I didn't buy the new iPad Pro last year.
Rating: 1 Votes
JPack
JPack
51 minutes ago at 10:35 am
The 10.2" iPad was already covered in the previous batch of registrations in January 2019. The 5 new registrations today are likely to be iPad Pro.

https://www.macrumors.com/2019/01/25/eurasian-filings-five-new-ipads/

https://www.macrumors.com/2019/01/25/eurasian-filings-five-new-ipads/
Rating: 1 Votes
EugW
EugW
55 minutes ago at 10:31 am
Is Ming-Chi Kuo right again? I wasn’t expecting new iPad Pros until 2020 but perhaps new 6 GB models will come by the end of 2019. That’s what MCK was predicting.

One can only hope the Pros will start at 128 GB too this time around, but I’m not optimistic.

Exciting news, Sept/October release perhaps?

Even better would be August to make use of the back to school deal but even October seems optimistic for a new iPad Pro. I’d love to get an early surprise though.
Rating: 1 Votes

