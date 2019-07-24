Costco App for iOS Now Supports Digital Membership Cards, Allowing for Wallet-Free Shopping Trips

Wednesday July 24, 2019 12:55 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Costco recently updated its iOS app to add a Digital Membership Card for the first time, allowing customers to enter the store and make purchases without the need to have a physical card.

Costco has long had an iOS app, but the app did not include support for adding a digital version of the Costco membership card, instead requiring customers to present their actual cards for purchases.


Based on a Reddit thread from May, Costco began testing the new Digital Membership Card in October with employees, and announced its upcoming rollout in the spring.

To use the Digital Membership Card, Costco customers can download the Costco app and sign into their Costco.com accounts to verify their membership. Once that's done, the Digital Membership Card is available through the new "Membership" tab in the app.

Along with offering a QR code that can be scanned at Costco, the Membership section of the app allows Executive Members to view their two percent reward balance and renew their memberships online.

The Costco Digital Membership app can't be added to the Apple Wallet app at this time unfortunately, but because Costco does accept Apple Pay, the addition of the Digital Membership Card to the Costco app allows customers to shop with just a smartphone. The Digital Card can be used to verify membership, while Apple Pay can be used for purchases.

Avatar
PlayUltimate
54 minutes ago at 12:58 pm
Awesome!! I can't find my card.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
travoose
33 minutes ago at 01:18 pm
They key is being able to add these cards to the Wallet app. Sheetz and others are the same way, I can scan a code in the Sheetz app and then pay with Apple Pay, but I still need my phone, because of this...I’d rather have it all on my watch, so I can carry less.

If you have seen how Panera implements this then you know it can be done, and Panera even has it setup that it automatically pulls up the rewards card when you go to pay. This should be forced on developers when submitting these category apps.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
cannono
43 minutes ago at 01:09 pm
Trash. You can’t add it to the Wallet app. No Scan & Go features. Dated app.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
dontwalkhand
45 minutes ago at 01:06 pm

Sam’s Club has had this for years but I really do wish they’d take Apple Pay. If only they had cancelled Walmart Pay then maybe they would’ve already had it enabled on their registers. I’m an associate at the flagship club so we’re the guinea pigs when it comes to testing stuff out and I remember when they failed at launching CurrentC.

They do have scan & go, but it would be much nicer with Apple Pay. I don't understand why they don't at Sam's Club. It can't be about tracking purchases here, because you're required to have a membership! It can't be about Walmart Pay because they don't have Walmart Pay at Sam's! Come on! Apple Pay!
[doublepost=1563998816][/doublepost]

Thanks for the tip! My wallet keeps getting thinner!!

No problem :p.

(I am Errin, I submitted this tip to MR :))
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
RVijay007
53 minutes ago at 12:59 pm
Great! Now just tell me where stuff is in the store via the app! I hate it when they move staples I always get!!!
Rating: 1 Votes
