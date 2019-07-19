New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Israeli Security Firm Claims Spyware Tool Can Harvest iCloud Data in Targeted iPhone Attack

Friday July 19, 2019 4:14 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
An Israeli security firm claims it has developed a smartphone surveillance tool that can harvest not only a user's local data but also all their device's communications with cloud-based services provided by the likes of Apple, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft.


According to a report from the Financial Times [paywalled], the latest Pegasus spyware sold by NSO Group is being marketed to potential clients as a way to target data uploaded to the cloud. The tool is said to work on many of the latest iPhones and Android smartphones, and can continue to harvest data even after the tool is removed from the original mobile device.
The new technique is said to copy the authentication keys of services such as Google Drive, Facebook Messenger and iCloud, among others, from an infected phone, allowing a separate server to then impersonate the phone, including its location.

This grants open-ended access to the cloud data of those apps without "prompting 2-step verification or warning email on target device", according to one sales document.
Attackers using the malware are said to be able to access a wealth of private information, including the full history of a target's location data and archived messages or photos, according to people who shared documents with the Financial Times and described a recent product demonstration.

When questioned by the newspaper, NSO denied promoting hacking or mass-surveillance tools for cloud services, but didn't specifically deny that it had developed the capability described in the documents.

In response to the report, Apple told FT that its operating system was "the safest and most secure computing platform in the world. While some expensive tools may exist to perform targeted attacks on a very small number of devices, we do not believe these are useful for widespread attacks against consumers." The company added that it regularly updates its operating system and security settings.

The news raises concerns that such spyware could be used by repressive regimes and other shady attackers to monitor members of the public. In May, for example, WhatsApp disclosed a vulnerability that allowed hackers to remotely exploit a bug in the app's audio call system to access sensitive information on an iPhone or Android device.

Security researchers said that the spyware that took advantage of the WhatsApp flaw featured characteristics of the Pegasus spyware from NSO Group, which maintains that its software, costing millions of dollars, is only sold to responsible governments to help prevent terrorist attacks and criminal investigations.

However, the WhatsApp flaw was used to target a London lawyer who has been involved in lawsuits against the NSO Group, and security researchers believe others could have been targeted as well.

Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Politics, Religion, Social Issues forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: security, Apple security
[ 8 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Pbrutto
22 minutes ago at 04:28 am
Not surprised, encryption of iCloud communication and storage has been a frequently mentioned topic. If Apple gets on full encryption, we would all be better off.

Also, can we talk about how Apple isn’t offering iCloud Mac backups yet? Think of how much $ they are leaving on the table. Actually, I’m shocked they aren’t ready for this yet, they would be raking in the cash from people upgrading their storage to do backups.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
thasan
19 minutes ago at 04:31 am
their claims about selling it to only legitimate authorities are as filmsy as it gets.
i wonder who audits their claims
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
jayducharme
20 minutes ago at 04:29 am
The cat-and-mouse game continues. There will be a market for this as long as governments don’t trust their citizens and citizens don’t trust their government.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
decafjava
12 minutes ago at 04:38 am
I am sure these firms are working indirectly for the three-letter agencies.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Mactendo
9 minutes ago at 04:40 am
That’s how the things like The Fappening happen. I never believed in some random hackers acting on their own against famous people on such large scale.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
centauratlas
15 minutes ago at 04:34 am

their claims about selling it to only legitimate authorities are as filmsy as it gets.
i wonder who audits their claims

And even if they were 100% honest, eventually they themselves will get hacked and their honesty wouldn't matter in the least.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]