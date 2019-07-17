Plex Gains HDR Support on Apple TV, Face ID/Touch ID Support on iOS

The Apple TV app now supports HDR video playback, and Plex Pass subscribers can get early access to HDR through the Settings > Advanced section of the app.
According to Plex, HDR support provides sharper video output, better performance, and improved subtitle support.
On iOS devices, the Plex update allows users to log in with either Face ID or Touch ID as an alternative to requiring a passcode for a locked Plex library.
Plex has added new TIDAL features as well, allowing Plex iOS and web app users to listen to 30 second clips from the TIDAL library for the purpose of searching for and sampling songs even without a TIDAL account. Artist TV, a feature for subscribers, is now also available on the web, Smart VS, the PS4, and the Plex Media Player.
Plex for iOS and Apple TV can be downloaded from the App Store for free. A Plex Pass is priced at $5 per month and unlocks extra features including HDR. [Direct Link]