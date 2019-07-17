Google Maps Expands Real-Time Bikesharing Info to 23 More Cities

In addition to New York City, the feature is now available in Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Budapest, Chicago, Dublin, Hamburg, Helsinki, Kaohsiung, London, Los Angeles, Lyon, Madrid, Mexico City, Montreal, New Taipei City, Rio de Janeiro, the San Francisco Bay Area, São Paulo, Toronto, Vienna, Warsaw, and Zurich.
In these cities, users can now locate bikeshare stations and pinpoint how many bikes are available near them in the Google Maps app for iOS or Android. Users can also find out whether there are empty spaces at bikesharing stations.
The feature is powered by real-time transit data company Ito World.