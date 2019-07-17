Google Maps Expands Real-Time Bikesharing Info to 23 More Cities

Wednesday July 17, 2019 6:23 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Google Maps this week expanded real-time bikesharing information to 23 additional cities in 16 countries around the world.


In addition to New York City, the feature is now available in Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Budapest, Chicago, Dublin, Hamburg, Helsinki, Kaohsiung, London, Los Angeles, Lyon, Madrid, Mexico City, Montreal, New Taipei City, Rio de Janeiro, the San Francisco Bay Area, São Paulo, Toronto, Vienna, Warsaw, and Zurich.

In these cities, users can now locate bikeshare stations and pinpoint how many bikes are available near them in the Google Maps app for iOS or Android. Users can also find out whether there are empty spaces at bikesharing stations.

The feature is powered by real-time transit data company Ito World.

