Apple Drops Prices on High-End Storage Upgrades for iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and Mac Pro
For the most part, 1TB SSD upgrades have dropped by $200 on the iMac, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini; and 2TB SSD upgrades have dropped by $400 on the Mac mini and MacBook Pro. The ultra high-end 4TB SSD upgrade for the MacBook Pro has dropped by $1400.
For the iMac Pro, 2TB SSD upgrades have been marked down by $200, while the 4TB SSD upgrade has dropped by $1200.
The updates continue into the old Mac Pro as well, with the 1TB upgrade dropping by $200. Apple has also removed the 64GB RAM option for the Mac Pro from its store, and made this model only available in 16GB and 32GB options.
Head to Apple.com to see more of the changes to high-end upgrades on the Mac.
Fusion Drive should've been dropped entirely as well.
