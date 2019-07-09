New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Drops Prices on High-End Storage Upgrades for iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and Mac Pro

Tuesday July 9, 2019 7:33 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Alongside a refresh of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro this morning, Apple has also dropped the price on high-end storage upgrades across the Mac lineup. This includes the iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and even the soon-to-be-discontinued Mac Pro.


For the most part, 1TB SSD upgrades have dropped by $200 on the iMac, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini; and 2TB SSD upgrades have dropped by $400 on the Mac mini and MacBook Pro. The ultra high-end 4TB SSD upgrade for the MacBook Pro has dropped by $1400.

For the iMac Pro, 2TB SSD upgrades have been marked down by $200, while the 4TB SSD upgrade has dropped by $1200.

The updates continue into the old Mac Pro as well, with the 1TB upgrade dropping by $200. Apple has also removed the 64GB RAM option for the Mac Pro from its store, and made this model only available in 16GB and 32GB options.

Head to Apple.com to see more of the changes to high-end upgrades on the Mac.

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
plexdk
20 minutes ago at 07:36 am
Seems like people did vote with their wallet ;)
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Sandstorm
18 minutes ago at 07:38 am
Prices still are quite inflated, but finally more reasonable.

Fusion Drive should've been dropped entirely as well.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
BigBoy2018
18 minutes ago at 07:38 am
Still relatively high, but a surprising move in the right direction. Maybe the 'new' Apple we've been waiting for is finally showing up for real.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
jinnyman
18 minutes ago at 07:37 am
Another step in right direction. Nice.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Scary Spice
19 minutes ago at 07:37 am
Now the price for SSD storage is only super expensive, reduced from insanely expensive.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
jkdsteve
15 minutes ago at 07:40 am
This still seems pretty crazy - 1TB Samsung EVO NVM retails at $169.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Mactendo
14 minutes ago at 07:41 am
It can’t be linked to the departure of Jony Ive. Something is happening inside Apple.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
xgman
17 minutes ago at 07:38 am
Still seem higher than they should be to me. What they should do is remove spinning drives altogether, kill the horrible fusion drive, and mass produce SSD's to get the prices even lower.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
DrJohnnyN
20 minutes ago at 07:36 am
Listening to consumers. Good on you, Apple.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
MacLawyer
16 minutes ago at 07:39 am
Apple is getting busy with the Mac again. Guess betting everything on continued iPhone sales didn't work out so well. I'm hoping the iMac Pro gets a processor/GPU upgrade soon. Perfect for pros who don't need the new Mac Pro.
Rating: 2 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]