'Moment Air' Anamorphic Drone Lens Launches on Kickstarter for $200

Moment said that the Moment Air ($299.99; $199 on Kickstarter) delivers cinematic footage thanks to a proprietary design that minimizes lateral chromatic aberration while using a unique set of coatings, which delivers a horizontal flare associated with vintage anamorphics.
Because of this, the Moment Air can show off unique flares in different conditions, including sunsets, to make footage stand out. The lens has a 2.40:1 Cinemascope aspect ratio for video and an anti-reflection lens coating.
Moment Air includes a unique counterweight system that ensures the accessory is locked and balanced around the drone's camera. Additionally, Moment said that the accessory is light enough to ensure the drone can fly uninterrupted.
There is no standard for how to attach and balance a lens on a drone, so we made one. Introducing our Lock and Balance Mounting System. It’s a two part design with a lens on one side and a counterweight on the other. The two parts clamp together over the drone’s camera, creating a secure lock that doesn’t impede the gimbal.There are a few other drone accessories announced by Moment today, including the new Airlight Droner Filters ($119.99; $99 on Kickstarter). These filters enhance drone footage with cinematic glass that provide smooth, color neutral images, without adding unnecessary weight to the drone.
Lastly, Moment is selling the Ultra Thin Photo Case ($29.99; $25 on Kickstarter), which is thin enough to fit within a drone controller, gimbal, or tripod, and is compatible with the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max.
These accessories are on Kickstarter as of today, with special early bird prices for those who back the project before the public launch. Moment said that the accessories will ship in November.