Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Launches 2019 Back to School Promotion: Free Beats With Select Mac and iPad Models
However unlike previous years, Apple has simultaneously updated some Macs and killed off others: the MacBook Air now has True Tone display technology, and the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro now has a Touch Bar and the latest 8th-generation quad-core processors. The MacBook Air is $1,099 ($999 for college students) while the 13-inch MacBook Pro is $1,299 ($1,199 for college students).
Aside from those surprise hardware updates, Apple is promoting its traditional limited time back-to-school offer for qualifying higher-education students, parents purchasing on behalf of higher-education students, and faculty and staff at both higher-education and K-12 institutions. All can receive a free or discounted pair of Beats headphones with the purchase of an eligible Mac, iPad Pro, or iPad Air.
Apple is offering the choice of free Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones or BeatsX Earphones with the purchase of a new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, or iMac Pro. As with previous years, the Mac mini is excluded, as is the 2017 13-inch MacBook Air this year.
Apple is also offering free BeatsX or Solo3 Wireless with the purchase of any new 11-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro or iPad Air, with the option to pay $150 USD or equivalent extra for Studio3 Wireless headphones.
The promotion runs until September 26, 2019, and is available through Apple's online store, retail stores, and authorized campus stores, or by calling 1-800-MY-APPLE. Read the terms and conditions for complete details.
Participating countries in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East include Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates.
In select countries, student verification via UNiDAYS is required.
Free Beats?! Yay said no one!Speak for yourself. Great headphones for working out.
That’s not a bad deal. I won’t use the beats, but I’ll flip them for $300 on eBay to pay for my donglez.This is the correct response.
