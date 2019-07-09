Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Begins Selling Refurbished 2019 iMacs
A selection of refurbished 21.5-inch iMac and 27-inch iMac configurations are available, with prices discounted by 15 percent compared to the equivalent brand new models. These models were originally released in March 2019.
Apple says all refurbished iMac models are thoroughly inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged with a new box and all manuals and accessories, including a Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse 2, Lightning to USB cable, and power cord. Apple's refurbished products are virtually indistinguishable from brand new ones.
Any refurbished iMac model comes with Apple's standard one-year warranty effective on the date the computer is delivered. The warranty can be extended to up to three years from the original purchase date with AppleCare+ for iMac for a one-time cost of $169 in the United States or $199 in Canada.
Apple updated its iMac lineup in March with Intel's latest 8th-gen and 9th-gen Core processors and Radeon Pro Vega graphics options.
Beyond the processors and graphics refresh, there is a lot of familiarity. 2019 iMac models have the same design used since 2012 and the same 4K and 5K displays as the previous generation. I/O also remains unchanged with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, four USB 3 ports, a SD card slot, a headphone jack, and Gigabit Ethernet.
While the iMac Pro and other recent Macs are equipped with Apple's T2 security chip, 2019 iMac models do not have any T-series chip.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
looking forward to a completely re-thought & redesigned iMac now that J Ive is gone. This old design has got to go. This is the one time I wish they'd show courage.
Aside from the bezels getting trimmed down, I can’t imagine how much they can do to make this a more aesthetically pleasing machine. I personally think it’s a beautiful design even in its current state.
[ Read All Comments ]