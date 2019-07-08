BBC Sounds App Updated With Apple CarPlay Support

As noted by Pocket-lint.com, CarPlay and Android Auto support was originally available for iPlayer Radio, which the Sounds app replaced, but this version has extra options and an improved in-car experience.
From the BBC Sounds website:
Here's what you'll see in the new car-friendly view of the BBC Sounds app:BBC Sounds was launched in June last year to introduce a more personalized listening experience and bring a new look and feel to the site.
- Browse: Have a look through our simplified Podcasts, Music Mixes and Recommended for You menus
- Stations: Listen live to all of the BBC’s national and local radio stations across the UK
- My Sounds: Easy access to all of the radio programmes, podcasts and music mixes you're subscribed to or added to your Bookmarks
- Downloads: Offline playback of programmes you've downloaded onto the app
The BBC app is designed to learn from the user's listening habits and introduce them to shows and podcasts that they might not otherwise know about.
BBC Sounds is available to download on iPhone and iPad for free from Apple's regional U.K. App Store. [Direct Link]