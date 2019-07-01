PlayStation Vue Raising Prices for Every Subscription Plan by $5, Now Starts at $49.99/Month

Additionally, the "Core" tier will be priced at $54.99/month, the "Elite" tier will be $64.99/month, and the "Ultra" tier will be $84.99/month. The price hike is effective today for new customers, while existing customers will retain their existing prices for at least 30 days, and then will see new prices during their first billing cycle on or after July 31, 2019.
Sony said that because of the rising cost of content each year, it decided to increase prices to ensure that it provides "the best live TV viewing experience at the most compelling value." The company also noted that it will continue to develop new features and integrations for the service in the future, and pointed out that PS Vue already offers multi-view on Apple TV, a conflict-free DVR, and more.
With costs rising each year for content, we constantly evaluate each deal to ensure we continue to deliver the content you want while considering the overall value of each package. After reviewing this, we have made the decision to raise the price of all of our multi-channel plans by $5. This change starts today for new customers. Our existing customers will keep their current price for at least 30 days and will see the new price beginning on their first billing cycle on or after July 31.PS Vue is the latest live TV streaming service to see a price hike this year; it was preceded by YouTube TV in April, FuboTV in March, and DirecTV Now also in March. All three of these services increased their rates by $10/month.
Below we've listed the current entry-level prices across the major live TV streaming services:
- SlingTV - $25/month for "Orange and Blue" with limited-time discount
- Hulu With Live TV - $44.99/month
- PS Vue - $49.99/month for "Access" tier
- YouTube TV - $49.99/month
- DirecTV Now - $50/month for "Plus" and "Live a Little"
- FuboTV - $54.99/month for "Standard"