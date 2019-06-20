Nimble Launches New 'Bottle Case' for iPhone Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

With each sale of the Bottle Case, Nimble is pledging to donate 5 percent to nonprofit partners that are working to protect the planet's oceans and marine life. For whichever color of the Bottle Case you choose, the proceeds will go to a different organization.
- Soft Coral - Coral Reef Alliance
- Glacier - CarbonFund.org
- Deep Sea - Sea Save Foundation
- Seagrass - The Seabin Foundation
- Black Sand - WILDCOAST
On the inside, the Bottle Case has a soft rPET fabric interior lining to cushion your iPhone, and a rPET camera ring around the edges of the iPhone's camera bump. The Bottle Case is also launching alongside the new Nimble Ocean Club Membership, which allows customers to gain a new case every month, exclusive access to member-only products, and first access to new case colors. A part of their purchase will go to a different ocean-related cause each month.
Customers who are interested in one-time purchases can buy the Bottle Case for $39.95 on Nimble's website. Similar to Nimble's other products, the Bottle Case can be recycled through Nimble when it's no longer needed (at no added cost) thanks to the company's One-for-One Tech Recovery Project. Afterwards, shoppers can even get 10 percent off their next Bottle Case.
When Nimble first launched last August, the company focused only on charging accessories, with a line of wireless chargers, portable chargers, and charging cables. The company's first set of accessories proved to be reliable and nicely designed, and you can still purchase them from Nimble.com as well.