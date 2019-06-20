Nimble Launches New 'Bottle Case' for iPhone Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

Thursday June 20, 2019 6:25 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Nimble, the new eco-friendly company created by former Mophie employees, today announced its latest product category: iPhone cases. Similar to its portable chargers and wireless chargers, Nimble created its "Bottle Case" line with the environment in mind, and each accessory is made from 100 percent recycled plastic.


With each sale of the Bottle Case, Nimble is pledging to donate 5 percent to nonprofit partners that are working to protect the planet's oceans and marine life. For whichever color of the Bottle Case you choose, the proceeds will go to a different organization.
  • Soft Coral - Coral Reef Alliance
  • Glacier - CarbonFund.org
  • Deep Sea - Sea Save Foundation
  • Seagrass - The Seabin Foundation
  • Black Sand - WILDCOAST
The Bottle Case is available for iPhone X, XS, XS Max, and XR. The company described the accessory as having a very slim profile with solid protection thanks to a durable fabric exterior. It includes several variations of rPET (recycled plastic bottles), with a hard rPET inner shell that's enclosed with the durable rPET fabric on the outside for a comfortable grip when you hold it.


On the inside, the Bottle Case has a soft rPET fabric interior lining to cushion your iPhone, and a rPET camera ring around the edges of the iPhone's camera bump. The Bottle Case is also launching alongside the new Nimble Ocean Club Membership, which allows customers to gain a new case every month, exclusive access to member-only products, and first access to new case colors. A part of their purchase will go to a different ocean-related cause each month.


Customers who are interested in one-time purchases can buy the Bottle Case for $39.95 on Nimble's website. Similar to Nimble's other products, the Bottle Case can be recycled through Nimble when it's no longer needed (at no added cost) thanks to the company's One-for-One Tech Recovery Project. Afterwards, shoppers can even get 10 percent off their next Bottle Case.


When Nimble first launched last August, the company focused only on charging accessories, with a line of wireless chargers, portable chargers, and charging cables. The company's first set of accessories proved to be reliable and nicely designed, and you can still purchase them from Nimble.com as well.

