Apple Camp for Kids Returns This Summer, Registration Now Open

Apple has announced that registration for its annual summer camp for kids opens June 17 in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
At the camp, kids aged 8-12 will have the opportunity to explore music, coding, moviemaking, or art and design by participating in a variety of free 90-minute hands-on sessions at Apple Stores. As usual, Apple says all kids must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian for the duration of their visits.
Last year's summer camp ran between July 9 and July 27, with sessions taking place on weekdays between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. local time. Multi-day programs included coding with Sphero robots, beat making and songwriting with GarageBand, and recording and editing short videos with Apple's Clips app for iPad.
For a potential sneak peek, we can look at Singapore, where Apple Camp has been renamed to Apple Summer Camp ahead of its kickoff next week. There, it looks like the programs will be familiar this year:
In this three-day session, kids aged 8–12 explore how to build their own song. They'll learn rhythm basics, practise making beats and experiment with Smart Instruments to create a melody in GarageBand for iPad. On the final day, Campers will celebrate their new skills by sharing their song with the group. Devices will be provided.
In this three-day session, kids aged 8–12 learn design skills to imagine a park for their community. They'll go on a short walk to gather inspiration and take photos of materials, colours and textures. Then they'll sketch their ideas in the Procreate app using iPad with Apple Pencil to bring their design to life. On the final day, they'll present their park to the group. Devices will be provided.
In this three-day session, kids aged 8–12 explore fun activities to learn how to code Sphero robots. They'll start with coding fundamentals like commands, loops and functions, then use blocks of code to create a program using the Sphero Edu app for iPad. On the final day, Campers will program lights, sounds and animations to tell their own story starring Sphero. Devices will be provided.
In this three-day session, kids aged 8–12 discover how to create fun video footage using iPad. They'll start with fundamentals of moviemaking like experimenting with camera shots in the Clips app and drawing ideas on storyboards in Keynote. On the final day, they'll apply their skills to make a captivating movie trailer using iMovie, and they'll celebrate their creations. Devices will be provided.
I have a 7 year old who loves his MacBook Air and wants to learn more on using it to create.
Have any MR readers had their children take part in the camp in previous years and care to share their insights? My son is too young but he should be able to attend next year.
Cheers!
If you're son is close to 8 yrs old and ready for 2nd grade, I think he'll be fine (my opinion). Otherwise go online or go to the Apple store and ask about separate kid friendly classes. It's free, nothing to loose.
My son has been to Apple Camp 2x and have taken other classes outside of Apple Camp for kids since 4-5yrs old. My sone is now 9yrs old.
Classes are on iPads which are provided during the class sessions if you don't have an iPad of your own.
Camp is 3 day session, a couple of hours each. Each day is a different class. On the registration you can pick the sessions you want for your child. I think there's a session in the morning and in the afternoon. For example you'll pick a Mon, Wed, Fri AM or PM session or a Tue, Thur, Fri AM or PM session. On Friday, all the kids come in during their AM or PM session.
The sessions are in the store, while the store is open, with normal store traffic, so it can get chaotic and loud. With a bunch of kids gathered and on an iPad, it brings in regular foot traffic in the stores curious to see what's going on.
I don't remember how many kids per session, i want to say 8-10 kids at a time.
Every child works at the same level, trainers try to pair up kids so they can help each other. Older kids naturally help out the younger ones who may not be keeping up. I think because they are just having fun learning and want to share.
Your child will get an Apple Camp T-Shirt they wear during the camp sessions. You get the t-shirt on the first day (when you sign up, you have to give them your child's t-shirt size). And a certificate of completion at the end of the session.
Parents can hang out too. Last year, a separate Apple trainer sat with the Parents and let them know what their child will be learning, show them the web sites for the kids to continue to learn, and ask answer your questions on how to use any of their Apple products or applications. So if you've been "lost" trying to help your kids do homework or troubleshoot their electronic problems, this is a great way for Parents to get involve.
I can tell you that it's a great experience and introduced my child to computer programming at an early age. A lot of schools today are using mobile devices in the class rooms. My son turned in his projects and homework in electronic form and have done a few presentation from an iPad that is used in his classroom. Heck, he created an iMove presentation with transitions and music edits in less than 15mins! All due to the Apple free classes I registered him in.
Good Luck!
On-topic, I took my niece and nephew to this a few years ago and they had a blast. They learned how to use iMovie, then made a video and showed it to the other kids.
