Twitterrific 6 Launches on iPhone and iPad With Autoplay Videos in Timeline, GIPHY Integration, and Much More

Key features of Twitterrific 6:
- Auto-playing media in the timeline: Videos and GIFs silently auto-play directly in the timeline. If there is audio, it does not play unless the speaker button is tapped. This feature can be disabled if desired.
- Full images in the timeline: Tweets or direct messages with a single photo, video, or GIF will now display the media attachment at full size, aka its native aspect ratio. Tweets with more than one photo still show the attachments in a grid to help preserve screen space, but with an improved layout and face detection.
- GIPHY integration: There is a new button to easily add GIFs from GIPHY when composing a tweet or direct message.
- Quoted tweets with media: When quoting another tweet, users can now attach photos, a video, or a GIF, a feature introduced by Twitter last month. The timeline displays both the quoted tweet and the media attached.
- Improved attachment previewing: Users can now tap the small thumbnail of attached media for a larger view, and more easily add accessibility descriptions to all images, videos, and GIFs.
Twitterrific 6 is a new product with a new business model. The app is free to download, and fully functional without any purchase, but with banner ads and periodic reminders to purchase the app. Banner ads can be eliminated for either $0.99 per month, $9.99 per year, or a one-time fee of $30 via in-app purchases.
The Iconfactory says users who purchased any feature unlocks or bundles introduced in Twitterrific 5.7 or later will not see banner ads in Twitterrific 6, but they will still receive reminders to sign up for a subscription from time to time.
The ad-free, fully-featured version of Twitterrific 5 was available for a one-time fee of $4.99, so the ad-free version of Twitterrific 6 is considerably more expensive, but Twitter has enforced several limitations on third-party Twitter clients over the past few years that have made it harder for them to operate.
Twitterrific 6 is available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad.