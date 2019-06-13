New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Confirms Dashboard is Going Away After 14 Years

Thursday June 13, 2019 5:51 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple has removed Dashboard support from WebKit, not long after it was discovered that the feature has been completely dropped in macOS Catalina, according to a changelog spotted by Japanese blog Mac Otakara.


While this news is not entirely surprising, it eliminates any slim hope that Dashboard might have returned in a future beta of macOS Catalina. The feature has already been disabled by default since OS X Yosemite, but it can still be manually enabled within Mission Control in System Preferences as of macOS Mojave.

Dashboard, first introduced in OS X Tiger in 2005, was effectively a secondary desktop on the Mac that housed a variety of customizable widgets, ranging from sticky notes and the weather forecast to a clock and a calculator. These widgets have relied on Safari's open source WebKit engine for rendering.

Dashboard appears to remain functional in macOS Mojave for now, although it is clearly a legacy feature and some widgets do not work. After over 14 years, the feature is about to ride off into the sunset for good.

MacFather
15 minutes ago at 05:56 am
Steve demoing Dashboard for the first time in 2005.

[MEDIA=youtube]8CBkEfNx1bs[/MEDIA]
2010mini
19 minutes ago at 05:52 am
Honestly I forgot it was even still there.
chrisbicker
14 minutes ago at 05:58 am
Now just waiting to get rid go Launchpad
macpro2000
10 minutes ago at 06:02 am
It’s a useful resource. I still use it all the time.
AngerDanger
10 minutes ago at 06:01 am

Steve demoing Dashboard for the first time in 2005.

[MEDIA=youtube]8CBkEfNx1bs[/MEDIA]

It's kind of odd to think that it was a precursor to Steve's iPhone vision. Originally, he intended for the iPhone to run web-apps rather than have an App Store, and Dashboard was a collection of glossy, skeuomorphic, web-apps with rounded rectangular icons and charming-but-cheesy animations.

RIP sweet prince… :(
JessWinter
18 minutes ago at 05:53 am
If this article wasn't made, I probably wouldn't have noticed lol
