Dashboard Feature Eliminated in macOS Catalina

Tuesday June 4, 2019 1:41 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Dashboard, a longtime Mac feature that Apple has been phasing out for the last few years, has been eliminated in macOS Catalina and it is no longer available for use.

The Dashboard option, first introduced in OS X 10.4 Tiger, used to be a prominent Mac feature, housing sticky notes, a weather interface, a clock, a calculator, and other customizable widgets.


It was disabled by default starting in macOS 10.10 Yosemite, and in the current version of macOS, Mojave, it's still disabled unless you seek it out, enabling it as part of Mission Control or adding it to the Dock.

In Catalina, there is no more Dashboard app at all, as pointed out by Appleosophy. It can't be enabled via Mission Control and there's no sign of it in the operating system, marking its official demise.

petsounds
petsounds
51 minutes ago at 01:47 pm
Terrible decision. The Notification Center was never a good replacement for Dashboard. With one tap I can get a glance at the calendar, weather, time in different time zones, CPU/fan stats, and even an astronomy picture of the day. Simple, fluid, and not constrained to a thin strip of desktop space that requires me to scroll. I use it multiple times a day. So much so that I'm not sure I'll upgrade to Catalina if they've taken it out.
Rating: 10 Votes
Optheduim
Optheduim
53 minutes ago at 01:45 pm
Holy crap that's still around? Last time I used dashboard was when I had an iBook G4
Rating: 8 Votes
kinless
kinless
54 minutes ago at 01:44 pm
Knew this was coming, but damn I still use Dashboard near daily. Can some awesome developer out there create a replacement?
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
mgollaher92
54 minutes ago at 01:44 pm
Honestly, feels like it makes sense. The Dashboard utilities feel so clunky now and I personally never use them anymore. Feels like the end of an era though.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
TheBensonBoy
52 minutes ago at 01:46 pm
Well shoot. Guess ill just put my bunny note right here so I remember how to make it

(|__|)
( ' . ' )
(")_(")
BUNNY!!
Rating: 6 Votes
Coffeeboo
Coffeeboo
54 minutes ago at 01:44 pm
About time.
Rating: 6 Votes
otozuz
otozuz
54 minutes ago at 01:44 pm
Nooo, my beloved glossy weather widget!
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Moonjumper
54 minutes ago at 01:44 pm
I'll miss it. It is handy for accessing some information quickly, such as the calendar.
Rating: 6 Votes
Te0SX
Te0SX
48 minutes ago at 01:50 pm
I am still using it daily, have some nice widgets to convert money fast and different others. Shame, but I do see that coming. Notification bar widgets can replace Dashboard but scrolling down isn't fun.

*I don't get why some people are enthusiastic about this, even if they didn't use, did this little feature slowed down their ssd or something lol. Chill guys.
Rating: 5 Votes
LordCoe13
LordCoe13
53 minutes ago at 01:45 pm
Will definitely be missed... I use the sticky notes for everything but I guess I'll have to switch over to stickies on the desktops. Tracking deliveries and countdowns were always nice too...
Rating: 5 Votes

