Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Dashboard Feature Eliminated in macOS Catalina
The Dashboard option, first introduced in OS X 10.4 Tiger, used to be a prominent Mac feature, housing sticky notes, a weather interface, a clock, a calculator, and other customizable widgets.
It was disabled by default starting in macOS 10.10 Yosemite, and in the current version of macOS, Mojave, it's still disabled unless you seek it out, enabling it as part of Mission Control or adding it to the Dock.
In Catalina, there is no more Dashboard app at all, as pointed out by Appleosophy. It can't be enabled via Mission Control and there's no sign of it in the operating system, marking its official demise.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
(|__|)
( ' . ' )
(")_(")
BUNNY!!
*I don't get why some people are enthusiastic about this, even if they didn't use, did this little feature slowed down their ssd or something lol. Chill guys.
[ Read All Comments ]