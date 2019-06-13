iTunes Brand's Slow Demise Continues as Apple Updates URLs for App Web Listings

When viewing an iOS or Mac app listing on the web, the URL address now contains apps.apple.com, where previously it was itunes.apple.com.
The change follows similar URL updates reported earlier this month for songs and music artists, which now direct to music.apple.com rather than the old itunes.apple.com nomenclature.
Apple is also in the process of replacing all iTunes links for podcasts, TV shows, movies, and books with category-specific links such as podcasts.apple.com, tv.apple.com, movies.apple.com, and books.apple.com. The company has also wiped all its iTunes pages on Facebook and Instagram.
Apple's move away from the iTunes brand for its web-hosted storefront follows its decision to sunset the iTunes app and replace it with standalone Music, Podcasts, and TV apps as part of macOS Catalina, unveiled last week and coming in the fall.
Apple says users' existing iTunes music libraries will be imported automatically when they update to the new macOS, and the iTunes Store will live on in the new Music app's sidebar to allow users to buy music on Mac, iOS, and Apple TV. However syncing iOS devices like iPhones and iPads on Mac will take place in Finder instead.
Thanks, Micah!