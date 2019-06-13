New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Registers 7 Unreleased Mac Notebooks in Eurasian Database

Thursday June 13, 2019 6:59 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple has registered seven unreleased Mac models in the Eurasian Economic Commission database today, including A2141, A2147, A2158, A2159, A2179, A2182, and A2251, according to listings uncovered by MacRumors. All seven models appear to be notebooks, as they are described as "portable" computers.

MacRumors mockup of rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro

On the more imminent front, the 12-inch MacBook is certainly long overdue for an update, having been last refreshed in June 2017. A spec bump to the MacBook Air is also plausible, but its October 2018 refresh was not too long ago.


Looking farther out, we've heard rumors about a 16-inch MacBook Pro with an all-new design launching later this year. Given the MacBook Pro was just refreshed weeks ago, the 16-inch model is presumably a fall product at the earliest. Apple occasionally hosts Mac events in October, including in both 2018 and 2016.

Eurasian Economic Commission filings like these have foreshadowed the release of new Apple products on numerous occasions, including multiple Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPad Pro, Apple Watch, and AirPods models. The filings are legally required for any encrypted devices sold in Russia and select other countries.

Gorms
40 minutes ago at 07:01 am
Ooooh, no new MBP's for the next 2-3 years please, I've just taken delivery of an 8-core fire hazard with a soon-to-be dodgy keyboard and I don't want to die of buyers remorse in September
HiVolt
36 minutes ago at 07:06 am
Maybe a real keyboard to go with it?
benshive
37 minutes ago at 07:05 am
That mockup of a 16" model looks great. That'd probably get me to finally upgrade from my 2014 MBP :)
andrewmarich
24 minutes ago at 07:18 am
I noticed that the Tech Specs of the new XDR Pro Display mention 96W host charging. The current MBP is only 87W, maybe a sign of a new model coming ?

ugahairydawgs
32 minutes ago at 07:10 am
I would think the more likely option is that these are revs of MacBook or MacBook Air (or both). Makes much more sense than an update to the MBP, which was just updated less than a month ago.
gemoritzt
34 minutes ago at 07:07 am
Hopefully a 16" without that touchbar.
Baymowe335
28 minutes ago at 07:14 am
Butterfly keyboards aren't going anywhere because they aren't nearly the problem believed here in the echo chamber.
lulla01
33 minutes ago at 07:09 am
Since there is no event, I am sure its just a refresh for the Macbook - maybe the Macbook air.
theturtle
36 minutes ago at 07:06 am
How long does it usually take from registration to release date? A few months? A year?
oldmacs
10 minutes ago at 07:32 am
A tier above the current MacBook Pro? Its already priced to insanity!
