Belkin's Wemo Brand Launches New HomeKit-Compatible 3-Way Light Switch

Announced at CES, the new 3-Way Light Switch is priced at $49.99 and adds HomeKit functionality to your household lights.
The new Light Switch joins the Wemo Mini Smart Plug and the Wemo Dimmer, Belkin's other devices that offer full HomeKit compatibility without the need for the Wemo Smart Bridge.
Other Wemo products, such as the Insight Smart Plug, Motion Sensor, and existing Light Switch connect to HomeKit setups through the Wemo Smart Bridge. The newest Wemo products are much more convenient, offering a HomeKit connection without the use of the bridge.
You're able to control the Light Switch using the Home app, the Wemo app, or Siri functionality, and it also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
The 3-Way Light Switch is available today from Belkin or from Amazon, and it will be available from Apple starting on June 18.