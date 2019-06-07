MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Core X Chroma eGPU Enclosure From Razer

Razer makes a few eGPU enclosure options, but the Core X Chroma is both the newest and the coolest thanks to the Chroma lighting embedded inside. Razer's Chroma technology lets you choose from more than 16 million colors for your Core X lighting.
For those unfamiliar with eGPU enclosures, Razer's options are designed to provide notebook owners a way to play desktop class games and take advantage of a more powerful GPU for GPU-intensive tasks.
eGPU enclosures do not come with a GPU included -- you'll need to add your own -- but Razer's model is compatible a with range of desktop PCIe graphics cards, including NVIDIA GeForce RTX, GeForce GTX, and Quadro cards along with AMD XConnect-enabled Radeon and Radeon Pro cards. Mac users will, of course, want to use AMD graphics cards.
The Core X Chroma, priced at $300, is similar to Razer's previous Core X eGPU enclosure, and is compatible with Thunderbolt 3-equipped PCs and Macs, including Apple's Thunderbolt 3 notebooks. It features a black aluminum casing with a side window that shows off the aforementioned Chroma lighting.
Graphics cards can be inserted using a simple drawer-style slide and lock mechanism and a single thumbscrew, so it's simple enough that even a non-technical person can use it. Once your graphics card is installed, all you need to do to use it is plug the Core X Chroma into the Thunderbolt 3 port on your Mac. There's a dual-chip feature in the Core X Chroma for handling graphic and peripheral data all with a single Thunderbolt 3 cable.
The Core X Chroma features a Gigabit Ethernet port, along with four USB 3.1 Type-A ports. It supports up to 3 slot-wide desktop graphics cards that require up to 500W of power, and for Macs, it supplies up to 100W of power for charging purposes. There are open vents and cooling features to optimize thermal performance.
Because of the Chroma technology inside, the Core X Chroma matches up well with Razer's other Chroma-enabled products, from keyboards to notebooks, but you don't need Razer devices to use the Core X Chroma.
