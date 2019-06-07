Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
iOS 13 Lets You Delete Apps Right From the Update List
When you're updating apps on your phone, or viewing apps that were recently updated, you can swipe left on any app in the list to bring up a "Delete" option.
Tapping on delete brings up the standard app deletion interface, where you can confirm the app's deletion or select the cancel option.
The option to delete apps right from the App Store is a convenient way to get rid of unwanted apps as soon as you see them, without the need to leave the App Store, hunt down the app's icon, and remove it that way as was necessary in prior versions of iOS.
iPadOS let’s you delete apps from the update list, before or after an update is completed. This has been on the wishlist for years. pic.twitter.com/G7WMFjDauN— Brian Stucki (@brianstucki) June 6, 2019
Apple has moved the app update interface in iOS 12 to make room for Apple Arcade. The new Apple Arcade tab replaces the prior Update tab to provide easy access to the upcoming gaming service.
You can now access app updates by tapping on your profile picture at the top of the App Store and scrolling down to the Pending Updates section, which also houses a list of recent updates.