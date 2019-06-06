Netflix Testing 'Extras' Tab in Mobile App With Feed of Photos and Videos Similar to Instagram

For the users in the test, they will see a new tab on the mobile Netflix app called "Extras." In this tab, users can scroll vertically to see new posts about Netflix originals like Stranger Things, Chambers, and See You Yesterday. Videos in the feed play automatically (without sound), and image galleries can be scrolled horizontally, just like on Instagram.
Posts in the Extras feed include options to share the content with friends, add the film or TV show to your Netflix list, and even remind you when the content launches if it's not out yet. Netflix said that this is all a way to "help fans connect more deeply with the titles they love."
Netflix has been inspired by other social media platforms in the past, last year updating its mobile apps with Stories-like "preview" bubbles that users can tap through to watch vertical trailers of Netflix originals. You can even post directly to Instagram Stories from Netflix thanks to a new integration that launched earlier this year.
But, like with any test, Netflix warned that the new Extras tab may not launch to everyone and could be scrapped.