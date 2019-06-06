New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

macOS Catalina's Preview App Lets You Sign Documents on Mac Using iPhone or iPad

Thursday June 6, 2019 2:49 pm PDT by Juli Clover
In macOS Catalina, the Preview app has a new feature that makes it easier to sign PDFs and other documents by leveraging an iPhone or an iPad running the iOS 13/iPadOS operating system.

Rather than using the Trackpad to create a signature, or scanning a piece of paper, you can connect to your iPhone or iPad to sign there using either a finger or an Apple Pencil.


In the Preview app, under Tools > Annotate > Signature > Manage Signatures > Create Signatures, there is a new option to choose to create a signature with an iOS device. Clicking on this option lets you select an available iPhone or iPad to use.


Devices running iOS 12 will show up in this list, but creating a signature only works on a device running iOS 13. Selecting an iPhone or iPad with iOS 13 will pop up a simple signature interface on the device in question, where you can sign with a finger on the iPhone or a finger or Apple Pencil on iPad.


After you've signed, tap the done button, and your signature is instantly made available in the Preview app as an option to be inserted into your documents.


We needed to have the devices unlocked to get the signature interface to pop up, but this may be a bug that will be addressed in a later beta.

You can already sign PDFs right on the iPhone or iPad using Markup features, but the new Preview option is a useful, streamlined way to get a signature on a document if you start the process using a Mac.

alexandr
alexandr
27 minutes ago at 03:00 pm
this is pretty dope.
Rating: 2 Votes
TMRJIJ
TMRJIJ
24 minutes ago at 03:04 pm

I still don’t understand why Apple is so afraid of touchscreens on Macs when they are so good with them on mobile devices. It’s so much easier just to sign on the screen. Goofy workarounds like this should be unnecessary for the prices Apple charges.

I can list many reasons why Apple shouldn't put touchscreens on Macs but you probably already heard them before and disagreed.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
macjunk(ie)
18 minutes ago at 03:10 pm
This is so thoughtful of Apple!


Argh...they keep it making it tougher to leave.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Contact_Feanor
18 minutes ago at 03:10 pm
The image of the iPhone has an interface that says: "sign your name using your finger or pencil."; is that a real screenshot? a doctored image? If it's a screenshot, is it a mistake in iOS 13 or a sign that pencil support for (maybe the next) iPhone is finally coming with iOS 13?
Rating: 1 Votes

