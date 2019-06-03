Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Last-Minute Leak Reveals iOS 13's New Reminders App in Dark Mode
The image actually appears to be a photo of the screenshot, superimposed over an iPhone XS frame, as evidenced by its blurriness.
The redesigned Reminders app has a much cleaner design than the current version, with categories for Today, Scheduled, All, and Flagged, as we saw in a leaked screenshot of the new Reminders app on iPad last week. Dark Mode appears to be a true-black interface, which would of course benefit battery life.
Reminders is one of many Apple apps expected to be updated in iOS 13, alongside Messages, Mail, Maps, Books, and Health, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He has also reported that Apple will merge its Find My iPhone and Find My Friends apps into one app for tracking the location of devices and friends.
MacRumors will have live coverage of the WWDC keynote on our website and on Twitter starting at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple will also be providing a live stream of the keynote on its website and at select Apple retail stores around the world. Follow along throughout the day for up-to-the-minute updates.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Hmmm ok...
Sadly not terribly excited for iOS 13 as it's shaping up to be another disappointment.
Dark mode doesn't exactly fix the aging look and lackluster features of what could be done with the technology there.
13 years later and there is still no way to mass move icons other than one by one.
Screens and screens of jumbled icons that become just unused because they're lost and the folders just don't work well enough. Why on earth you're restricted to 9 icons in a folder when the phone is capable of displaying 24 icons.
Same design/black. Just isn't enough.
A visual overhaul of the home screen, widgets on the home screen(even if some don't like it, give the options to those who do), a better camera app that's not so basic, customizable music equalizer... just to name a couple.You will get new animoji and a dark background. And you will like it. Lol!
Just curious what are some ideas that they can that wouldn’t make it boring?A visual overhaul of the home screen, widgets on the home screen(even if some don't like it, give the options to those who do), a better camera app that's not so basic, customizable music equalizer... just to name a couple.
As for dark mode, the main benefit for me is it hides the horrendous notch.
iOS 13 is shaping up to be the sleepiest yet.
You can mass move icons...He’s only been trying for 13 years; give him a chance.
[ Read All Comments ]