New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Last-Minute Leak Reveals iOS 13's New Reminders App in Dark Mode

Monday June 3, 2019 5:12 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Just hours ahead of Apple taking the stage at WWDC 2019, Ben Geskin has leaked a screenshot of what he claims is the new Reminders app coming to iOS 13, complete with the update's widely rumored Dark Mode.


The image actually appears to be a photo of the screenshot, superimposed over an iPhone XS frame, as evidenced by its blurriness.

The redesigned Reminders app has a much cleaner design than the current version, with categories for Today, Scheduled, All, and Flagged, as we saw in a leaked screenshot of the new Reminders app on iPad last week. Dark Mode appears to be a true-black interface, which would of course benefit battery life.

Reminders is one of many Apple apps expected to be updated in iOS 13, alongside Messages, Mail, Maps, Books, and Health, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He has also reported that Apple will merge its Find My iPhone and Find My Friends apps into one app for tracking the location of devices and friends.

MacRumors will have live coverage of the WWDC keynote on our website and on Twitter starting at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple will also be providing a live stream of the keynote on its website and at select Apple retail stores around the world. Follow along throughout the day for up-to-the-minute updates.

Related Roundups: WWDC 2019, iOS 13
Tags: Dark Mode, Reminders
[ 60 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
AngerDanger
1 hour ago at 05:17 am

Hmmm ok...

Sadly not terribly excited for iOS 13 as it's shaping up to be another disappointment.

Agreed. This unreleased OS is probably the most disappointing one I haven't used. :(
Rating: 18 Votes
Avatar
Slippery Gimp
1 hour ago at 05:17 am
Dark mode: the best way to hide the notch...
Rating: 13 Votes
Avatar
matt_and_187_like_this
1 hour ago at 05:22 am
Who else is convinced Dark Mode will be OLED exclusive? (Can I bet money on this somewhere?)
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
johnnyenv
1 hour ago at 05:15 am
I can see this being a huge disappointment of a release.
Dark mode doesn't exactly fix the aging look and lackluster features of what could be done with the technology there.
13 years later and there is still no way to mass move icons other than one by one.
Screens and screens of jumbled icons that become just unused because they're lost and the folders just don't work well enough. Why on earth you're restricted to 9 icons in a folder when the phone is capable of displaying 24 icons.

Same design/black. Just isn't enough.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
lsutigerfan1976
59 minutes ago at 05:26 am

A visual overhaul of the home screen, widgets on the home screen(even if some don't like it, give the options to those who do), a better camera app that's not so basic, customizable music equalizer... just to name a couple.

You will get new animoji and a dark background. And you will like it. Lol!
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
penajmz
1 hour ago at 05:24 am

Just curious what are some ideas that they can that wouldn’t make it boring?

A visual overhaul of the home screen, widgets on the home screen(even if some don't like it, give the options to those who do), a better camera app that's not so basic, customizable music equalizer... just to name a couple.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
nickgovier
53 minutes ago at 05:32 am
As a heavy user of the Reminders app, I hope this update fixes the prevalent bugs with recurring reminders where edits sometimes impact a random reminder rather than the one you clicked on.

As for dark mode, the main benefit for me is it hides the horrendous notch.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
nconnella
1 hour ago at 05:20 am
Updated photo app with Googles Night Sight equivalent. That’s all I’m asking for. It’s purely software and no reason Apple can’t add it unless their software engineers are as uninnovative and incompetent as they are starting to appear...

iOS 13 is shaping up to be the sleepiest yet.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
jsmith189
1 hour ago at 05:14 am
Ah, wouldn't be WWDC day without some leaks!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
newtestleper
36 minutes ago at 05:49 am

You can mass move icons...

He’s only been trying for 13 years; give him a chance.
Rating: 2 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]