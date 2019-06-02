Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Select Apple Stores Will Live Stream the WWDC 2019 Keynote
A number of Apple Stores will be live streaming the WWDC 2019 keynote for customers to watch tomorrow at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.
We've learned from a source that participating locations include Apple Williamsburg in Brooklyn, Apple University Village in Seattle, Apple Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh, and Apple Carnegie Library in Washington, D.C., with the keynote to be streamed on the Video Wall at the back of each store.
The keynote will also be live streamed in the theater room of Apple SoHo in Manhattan, according to our source.
According to 9to5Mac's Michael Steeber and others, the keynote will also be streamed at Apple Downtown Brooklyn, Apple World Trade Center in Manhattan, Apple Union Square in San Francisco, Apple Beverly Center in Los Angeles, Apple Champs-Élysées in Paris, and Apple Regent Street in London.
Apple has not shared a list of stores that will stream the keynote, so we recommend calling your local store to see if they will be hosting a viewing party. As of now, there does not appear to be a way to RSVP, so space will likely be available on a first come, first served basis. There is no fee to attend.
Apple Stores with Video Walls include locations opened or renovated after mid 2015.
Of course, the live stream will also be available online, and MacRumors will have full coverage of the announcements with our own live blog and at MacRumorsLive on Twitter. Follow along tomorrow for up-to-the-minute updates.
