Craig Federighi Responds to Google's Subtle 'Luxury Good' Dig About Apple Products and Privacy

Craig Federighi at WWDC 2018

One of Apple's chip-testing labs (Brooks Kraft/Apple via The Independent)

In a recent op-ed for The New York Times , Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that "privacy cannot be a luxury good offered only to people who can afford to buy premium products and services," a comment that some viewed as a dig at Apple.Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi has unsurprisingly disagreed with that position in an interview with The Independent , noting that Apple aspires to offer great product experiences that "everyone should have," while cautioning that the values and business models of other companies "don't change overnight."Federighi emphasizes Apple's commitment to privacy throughout the interview, noting that the company aims to collect as little data as possible. When it does collect data, Apple uses technologies like Differential Privacy to ensure that the data cannot be associated with any individual user.Federighi also refutes criticism about Apple's products and services being worse off because of its pro-privacy position:As an example of Apple's privacy efforts, the article provides a look inside Apple's "top secret testing facilities" where its Secure Enclave chips for devices like the iPhone, iPad , Mac, and Apple Watch are said to be "stress tested" based on "extreme scenarios" like ice-cold -40ºF or blazing-hot 230ºF temperatures.Within these testing facilities near Apple Park is said to be "a huge room" with "highly advanced machines" that heat, cool, push, shock, and abuse chips before they make their way inside Apple devices, but no further details were shared.The lengthy interview goes on to discuss Apple's dispute with the FBI over its refusal to unlock an iPhone used by the shooter in the 2015 San Bernardino attack, as well as Apple's decision to store iCloud data in China on servers overseen by GCBD , a company with close ties to the Chinese government.