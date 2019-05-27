Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
MacBook Pro Updates
Craig Federighi Responds to Google's Subtle 'Luxury Good' Dig About Apple Products and Privacy
In a recent op-ed for The New York Times, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that "privacy cannot be a luxury good offered only to people who can afford to buy premium products and services," a comment that some viewed as a dig at Apple.
Craig Federighi at WWDC 2018
Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi has unsurprisingly disagreed with that position in an interview with The Independent, noting that Apple aspires to offer great product experiences that "everyone should have," while cautioning that the values and business models of other companies "don't change overnight."
Federighi also refutes criticism about Apple's products and services being worse off because of its pro-privacy position:
One of Apple's chip-testing labs (Brooks Kraft/Apple via The Independent)
Within these testing facilities near Apple Park is said to be "a huge room" with "highly advanced machines" that heat, cool, push, shock, and abuse chips before they make their way inside Apple devices, but no further details were shared.
The lengthy interview goes on to discuss Apple's dispute with the FBI over its refusal to unlock an iPhone used by the shooter in the 2015 San Bernardino attack, as well as Apple's decision to store iCloud data in China on servers overseen by GCBD, a company with close ties to the Chinese government.
Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi has unsurprisingly disagreed with that position in an interview with The Independent, noting that Apple aspires to offer great product experiences that "everyone should have," while cautioning that the values and business models of other companies "don't change overnight."
"I don't buy into the luxury good dig," says Federighi, giving the impression he was genuinely surprised by the public attack.Federighi emphasizes Apple's commitment to privacy throughout the interview, noting that the company aims to collect as little data as possible. When it does collect data, Apple uses technologies like Differential Privacy to ensure that the data cannot be associated with any individual user.
"On the one hand gratifying that other companies in space over the last few months, seemed to be making a lot of positive noises about caring about privacy. I think it's a deeper issue than then, what a couple of months and a couple of press releases would make. I think you've got to look fundamentally at company cultures and values and business model. And those don't change overnight.
"But we certainly seek to both set a great example for the world to show what's possible to raise people's expectations about what they should expect the products, whether they get them from us or from other people. And of course, we love, ultimately, to sell Apple products to everyone we possibly could certainly not just a luxury, we think a great product experience is something everyone should have. So we aspire to develop those."
Federighi also refutes criticism about Apple's products and services being worse off because of its pro-privacy position:
"I think we're pretty proud that we are able to deliver the best experiences, we think in the industry without creating this false trade off that to get a good experience, you need to give up your privacy," says Federighi. "And so we challenge ourselves to do that sometimes that's extra work. But that's worth it."As an example of Apple's privacy efforts, the article provides a look inside Apple's "top secret testing facilities" where its Secure Enclave chips for devices like the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch are said to be "stress tested" based on "extreme scenarios" like ice-cold -40ºF or blazing-hot 230ºF temperatures.
Within these testing facilities near Apple Park is said to be "a huge room" with "highly advanced machines" that heat, cool, push, shock, and abuse chips before they make their way inside Apple devices, but no further details were shared.
The lengthy interview goes on to discuss Apple's dispute with the FBI over its refusal to unlock an iPhone used by the shooter in the 2015 San Bernardino attack, as well as Apple's decision to store iCloud data in China on servers overseen by GCBD, a company with close ties to the Chinese government.
Tags: Google, Craig Federighi, privacy
Top Rated Comments(View all)
11 minutes ago at 09:12 am
In before the inevitable comments about Google offered as a default search engine and Apple giving Google your data (which they don’t) or Apple storing iCloud data on Google or Amazon servers which lets them see your iCloud data (they can’t).
14 minutes ago at 09:09 am
I haven't yet read Pichai's column, but the comment quoted sounds very dense. Of course we (the users, not Google or Facebook) all agree that privacy should not be a luxury good. Pichai is in the unique position to make that happen! If they improved privacy on Android and Google services, suddenly everyone would have access to it! But that will never happen since that's where they get the $$$.
9 minutes ago at 09:15 am
We will see, Apple is being sued for selling users information, that’s not been reported on this site though.
http://9to5mac.com/2019/05/25/apple-itunes-lawsuit/ ('https://9to5mac.com/2019/05/25/apple-itunes-lawsuit/')
So much for privacy Apple, sold to the highest bidder it seems... bunch of hypocritical liars.
http://9to5mac.com/2019/05/25/apple-itunes-lawsuit/ ('https://9to5mac.com/2019/05/25/apple-itunes-lawsuit/')
So much for privacy Apple, sold to the highest bidder it seems... bunch of hypocritical liars.
15 minutes ago at 09:08 am
And that’s why I switched from Google services and Android to Apple.
Honestly, Google’s every fiber is evil IMO. They monetize on gutting their customers’ personal data, not giving a crap what that ends up doing to the individuals. And what’s especially low: they deliberately prey on those who can’t afford anything else.
What google does is, in my opinion, against basic human decency. But if you look at the constant flow of scandals about discrimination and sexual abuse within the company itself, it’s not really surprising.
Honestly, Google’s every fiber is evil IMO. They monetize on gutting their customers’ personal data, not giving a crap what that ends up doing to the individuals. And what’s especially low: they deliberately prey on those who can’t afford anything else.
What google does is, in my opinion, against basic human decency. But if you look at the constant flow of scandals about discrimination and sexual abuse within the company itself, it’s not really surprising.
[ Read All Comments ]