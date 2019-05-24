iOS 13 Concept Envisions Dark Mode, New Volume Indicator, iPad as Extended Display for Mac, and More

Dark Mode can be toggled in Control Center and is applied systemwide for a darker appearance that is easier on the eyes. Several rumors suggest Dark Mode is coming to iOS 13, following in the footsteps of macOS Mojave.
The redesigned volume indicator concept is far less obtrusive than the current one, which has become the subject of memes. Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi recently suggested that a new volume indicator is finally on the horizon in an email to a customer and it looks like it is a lock for iOS 13.
The concept imagines several productivity improvements on the iPad, including a multi-tabbed Files app with a new sidebar and a rumored desktop extension feature that would enable the iPad to be used as a drawing tool for Mac apps.
Other redesigned apps include Reminders, Music, Mail, and Messages, many of which are in fact expected to receive makeovers in iOS 13.
Pabesio also envisions several other features that are not guaranteed for iOS 13, at least not exactly how he imagines them, including a redesigned Notification Center and Control Center, multi-user support on the iPad Pro with Face ID integration, and expandable folders in the iPad's dock.
Apple is widely expected to unveil iOS 13, macOS 10.15, watchOS 6, and tvOS 13 at its WWDC 2019 opening keynote on June 3 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. MacRumors will provide live coverage of Apple's annual developers conference.
Álvaro Pabesio's complete iOS 13 concept can be viewed on Behance.