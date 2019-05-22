Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
MacBook Pro Updates
Apple Releases macOS Mojave 10.14.5 Supplemental Update for 2018 and 2019 15-Inch MacBook Pro
Apple today quietly released an updated version of macOS Mojave 10.14.5, which is designed for 15-inch MacBook Pro models that feature a T2 security chip, aka the 2018 and 2019 machines.
The new version of the software can be downloaded through the "Software Update" section of System Preferences on all compatible Macs.
According to Apple's release notes, the new software addresses a "firmware issue" impacting Macs with a T2 chip. Apple provided no additional detail, so we don't know what the specific firmware issue might be, but we may get more information when the security notes become available.
Minor Apple News+ interface changes were included, allowing users to follow a magazine directly from the catalog browsing view, and there were improvements to audio latency on 2018 machines.
The MacBook Pro Supplemental Update addresses a firmware issue affecting 15-inch MacBook Pro computers with T2 Security Chip, and is recommended for all users.Apple released the macOS Mojave 10.14.5 update on May 13, adding AirPlay 2 support for sharing music, photos, videos, and more from the Mac to AirPlay 2-enabled smart TVs from companies like Samsung, Vizio, LG, and Sony.
For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
