Pandora Launches New Desktop App for Mac

Monday May 20, 2019 8:06 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Pandora today launched a new desktop app for Mac, aimed at all Pandora listeners across both its free and paid tiers. Similar to its mobile apps, Pandora for Mac allows for full access to Pandora without needing to open a web browser.


New features in the app include keyboard controls for playing, pausing, replaying, skipping, shuffling, and liking/disliking songs. There is also an on-screen song notification system that displays the artist, album, and song title for the music currently playing.

The app also has controls for Pandora Modes, letting users customize their music on Pandora's radio stations with certain "modes," like Crowd Faves, Deep Cuts, New Releases, and more.

The Mac app requires macOS version 10.10 and can be downloaded right here. The company said that a version of the app will launch on Windows soon.

Tag: Pandora
8 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
martyjmclean
1 hour ago at 08:09 am
Well it’s nice to know iTunes is no longer the worst...
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
rurza
1 hour ago at 08:24 am
About year ago I've made native app. It's nice, works anywhere, looks great on retina display, has dark mode, etc. etc. Try it :)
But it supports radio only, tough...


http://anesidora.app

Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]