Pandora Launches New Desktop App for Mac

New features in the app include keyboard controls for playing, pausing, replaying, skipping, shuffling, and liking/disliking songs. There is also an on-screen song notification system that displays the artist, album, and song title for the music currently playing.
The app also has controls for Pandora Modes, letting users customize their music on Pandora's radio stations with certain "modes," like Crowd Faves, Deep Cuts, New Releases, and more.
The Mac app requires macOS version 10.10 and can be downloaded right here. The company said that a version of the app will launch on Windows soon.