Australia's National Australia Bank Now Accepts Apple Pay

Monday May 20, 2019 5:02 PM PDT by Juli Clover
National Australia Bank (NAB) today announced support for Apple Pay, allowing NAB customers with a Visa Card to make purchases using the Apple Pay payments service.

NAB, a former notable Apple Pay holdout, is the third of Australia's "Big Four" banks to begin accepting Apple Pay.



Apple Pay support was announced on NAB's Twitter account earlier today, and MacRumors readers have confirmed that the service is now working. NAB is not yet listed as a partner on Apple's Apple Pay site in the country, but should be added soon.

NAB, along with Commonwealth Bank and Westpac, attempted to collectively bargain with Apple in an attempt to force Apple to open up the iPhone's NFC capabilities to support other digital wallets, like those offered by the banks themselves.

Apple claimed this would be harmful to customers and would stifle innovation, which Australian regulators agreed with. The banks were not provided with authorization to collectively bargain with Apple.

Commonwealth Bank, the largest bank in Australia and another former Apple Pay holdout, began accepting Apple Pay in January, and ANZ, another of the four big banks in the country, has accepted Apple Pay since it launched in Australia, as have other smaller banks.

With CBA, ANZ, and NAB all accepting Apple Pay, Westpac is the sole major holdout in Australia. It's not clear if and when Westpac will begin supporting Apple Pay, but with all other major banks making the feature available, Westpac may give in.

airbatross
1 hour ago at 05:41 pm
Lol.. That stupid Beem didn’t work huh NAB?
I made the move to ANZ last year after constant stupid replies from customer service. I know thousands of Apple users also did. Glad to know they accepted their mistake but I’m pretty sure they’ll miss the next best thing in the future.. So, I’ll never bank with them again.

Whoever decided that they could survive without working with Apple when they have huge premium customers using iOS should be fired.
Rating: 1 Votes
tonyduffe
1 hour ago at 05:38 pm
Yeah you guys forgot to mention UBank.

Westpac is the sole major holdout in Australia. It's not clear if and when Westpac will begin supporting Apple Pay, but with all other major banks making the feature available, Westpac may give in.


On another note Westpac has folded in New Zealand and they offer Apple Pay there that happened last month.
Rating: 1 Votes
desmond2046
1 hour ago at 05:34 pm
And ubank too! Now I can abandon the greedy Commbank forever.
Rating: 1 Votes
