Apple Stores Quietly Carrying New LG 23.7-Inch UltraFine Display

Monday May 20, 2019 8:02 am PDT by Eric Slivka
Over the past few months, supplies of the LG UltraFine 4K and 5K displays have dried up at Apple's retail and online stores, leading to speculation on the future of Apple-approved displays beyond a rumored ultra high-end 6K display perhaps coming alongside a revamped Mac Pro later this year.


As shared by TidBITS, however, Apple retail stores are now quietly carrying a new $700 23.7-inch UltraFine display from LG. TidBITS' Julio Ojeda-Zapata was able to locate the new display in two different Apple retail stores, but it is not currently listed in the company's online store.
To my surprise, an employee told me I should consider forgoing the 21.5-inch model. Why? “Because we have a larger LG display for the same price.” Laid out for me on the floor were boxes for the two monitors—including the 23.7-inch version that had seemingly come from nowhere.
At 23.7 inches, the new UltraFine display sits between the original 21.5-inch 4K and 27-inch 5K display, but there is some confusion over the resolution of the display. Ojeda-Zapata claims that it only offers a resolution of 3360x1890, which would not reasonably allow it to serve as a Retina-quality display, but a user manual (PDF) for the display indicates that its native resolution is in fact 3840x2160. That's still less than that 4096x2304 resolution of the smaller 21.5-inch UltraFine 4K, but it would at least qualify as an Ultra HD resolution that is typically marketed as being 4K.

Ojeda-Zapata purchased the new display and shares a brief overview of it, noting that it carries the same design as the previous UltraFine 4K/5K displays sold by Apple and offers a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports and three regular USB-C ports on the rear. The original UltraFine 4K/5K displays only offered a single Thunderbolt 3 port in addition to the three USB-C ports, so the extra Thunderbolt 3 port on the new display allows for daisy-chaining additional Thunderbolt 3 accessories over a single connection.

[ 77 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
KazKam
7 hours ago at 08:15 am
Be vewy vewy quiet, we'we cawwying ewG 23.7-Inch UwtwaFine Dispways.
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
DrJohnnyN
7 hours ago at 08:31 am
Ugly without Apple branding. Just looks cheap.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
DogHouseDub
6 hours ago at 09:51 am
Only 24 inches? Is it a watch?
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
ThisBougieLife
7 hours ago at 08:17 am
Well so much for Apple making their own smaller display :(

For those of us who will find the 6K display too expensive and too large (is the Mac Mini’s iGPU even going to be able to drive it?) this might be the only alternative.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
BGPL
7 hours ago at 08:36 am
We shouldn't be talking about this. It was supposed to be quiet.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
InuNacho
7 hours ago at 08:28 am

Rumors suggest an eGPU setup within the 6K display, theoretically putting the horsepower onboard the display

Oh good. So if the gpu in the monitor fails, the whole thing is trash.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
sirozha
6 hours ago at 09:44 am

Ugly without Apple branding. Just looks cheap.

I’ll sell you an Apple sticker for $99.99
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Relentless Power
7 hours ago at 08:35 am

9to5 Mac were first with this story o_O


Why would that matter or have any relevance to the reader? It’s not like that these displays are available in the masses in Apple stores (They are not in stock in my area) or not available in Apples online store yet.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
apolloa
5 hours ago at 10:24 am
That’s one incredibly expensive small monitor!! Not worth it IMO, better screens out there for less. But I guess as it’s endorsed by Apple the price must double eh?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
john katos
7 hours ago at 08:17 am
I don't think the original LG 4k display has thunderbolt, since it can be used with the ipad pro.
Rating: 2 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]