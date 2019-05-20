Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Seeds Second Beta of iOS 12.4 to Developers [Update: Public Beta Available]
Registered developers can download the new iOS 12.4 beta from Apple's Developer Center or over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.
There were no new features discovered in the first iOS 12.4 beta, so it's not entirely clear what's coming in the update. As a more significant 12.x update, it's possible that the update is focusing on a feature that's not yet available - the Apple Card.
Apple is planning to release the Apple Card in the summer, so iOS 12.4 could be the update that prepares the iOS operating system for that launch, adding hidden features that will be unlocked when the update becomes available to the public.
If we find new features in the second beta of iOS 12.4, we'll update this post.
iOS 12.4 may be one of the last updates to the iOS 12 operating system as Apple transitions to iOS 13, which is expected to be introduced at WWDC in June.
Update: The second beta of iOS 12.4 is also available for public beta testers.
And feels like the longest time before iOS 13.0 debuts :(Only 2 more weeks. Surprisingly, the wait has been going by pretty fast for me.
My iPhone X has had nothing but issues with 12.3; all beta versions and release version. I'm hoping 12.4 fixes some of the hanging and crashing I've been experencing.
Have been using 12.4 beta 1 on SE and it is as good as final. No hiccups or bugs encountered.
My iPhone X has had nothing but issues with 12.3; all beta versions and release version. I'm hoping 12.4 fixes some of the hanging and crashing I've been experencing.That must be very frustrating. My iPad Air 2 has had no issues with any beta or full release - so far!
This feels like the shortest time between a beta 1 and beta 2
And feels like the longest time before iOS 13.0 debuts :(
