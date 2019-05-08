Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Park Campus Shown Off in New Drone Video, Mystery Stage Included
Apple Park has been done for some time now and drone videos have largely stopped, but Duncan Sinfield stopped by Apple Park this morning and captured a great-looking drone video that we thought we'd share with MacRumors readers.
The main ring-shaped building has all of its completed landscaping, and the video also shows off auxiliary buildings like the Steve Jobs Theater and on-campus parking structures. Hundreds of trees cover the interior and exterior of the ring-shaped building, and there's a large central pond. Everything is looking lush and green thanks to heavy rains in the Bay Area over the course of the last few months.
Of particular interest is an event stage with a rainbow arch and multiple lights that's located right in the middle of the campus. It's not clear what this is for, but it's likely an upcoming employee-only concert event of some sort, as visitors to the site aren't allowed onto the campus.
There's no word right now on what the event might be, but Apple often hosts beer bashes and other employee events at Apple Park. The Apple Park Visitor's Center is closed on Friday, May 17, so that may be when the event is set to take place.
Do the toilets get clogged?
Only when Phil Schiller drops by. Can't innovate his ass...
Pretty amazing campus.
No kidding. From vision to reality. It's truly a sight to see. And it looks exactly like the pre-build renderings did, which is amazing. Love that they devoted so much space to greenery. They truly have restored that property back to nature.
It's weird not seeing California on fire.
More corporations need to reverse the damage that's been done by commercializing land. Apple is moving in the right direction with this. More greenery == cooler temperatures.
Do the toilets get clogged?No the toilets, but they have an enormous problem with a stubborn pipeline clogged with amazing products that refuses to let them go...
Do you have to walk to get to someone office on the other side of the circle?
"I'm here to meet with Miss So-and-So.
"Yes Sir - Miss So-and-So's is a half mile walk in that direction. Just follow the curve and you will run right into her. Have a good day!"
That building and campus are spectacular. In my entire life I've never worked at a place even a tenth as cool as that. Wonder how it has performed on a day-in, day-out basis from a typical worker's perspective? Is parking easy? Do you get to appreciate the facility, or do you just work all day and go home? Does the roof leak? Do the toilets get clogged? Would love to know how super designed, high-tech facilities like this actually perform.When the spacebar on the toilet get stuck the whole urinal needs replacing.
I will be visiting this Apple Park Campus later this year. Can anyone who has already been there tell me what you are allowed to Visit/see and what not? I know they have a Visitor Center Store but beyond that, anything else?
TIA
I was there two weeks ago. You’re only really allowed to visit the visitor center and that’s about it. I was in the area anyway so just dropped by and had a casual stroll but there’s not much to see because of the trees (those trees make it smell amazing there though so there’s that)
