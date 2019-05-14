Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Music Updates 'For You' With New Layout Featuring More Frequent Song Recommendations
The top of For You still highlights your various personal "Mixes" that Apple Music curates throughout the week, including Favorites, Friends, Chill, and New Music. Below this is where the changes appear, beginning with "Recently Played" playlists and albums appearing above "Friends Are Listening To," whereas before it was the reverse order.
Below that, For You is divided into various themed sections based on your listening habits, which will be different for every user. These include areas like "Teen Pop," "Rise and Smile," "It's Only Tuesday?," recently updated playlists, genres like country and electronic, and more.
Apple Music can now even curate song and artist recommendations based on your own personal playlists. Sections like this are called "Based on [Playlist Name]" and they present you with albums that you might be interested in, based on the songs that you have in the designated playlist.
Finally, at the very bottom of For You there is a category for recommended friends and "New Releases." Updates to Apple Music's user profiles or any other tabs in the app have not appeared, but you can see the new For You tab in iTunes on Mac as well.
The Apple Music updates in iOS 12.3 appeared alongside a lengthy list of features, including AirPlay 2 for smart TVs, a redesigned TV app for the Apple TV, and various other bug fixes and improvements.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
It is absolute trash, isn't it?
No, AM, I do not want to listen to top 40 garbage. Considering I have never once ever listened to any of the artists listed on browse you would think it would be smart enough to filter out that music, but nope.
The browse tab is not meant to give you personalised recommendations. That's what For You is for.
I'm interested to know what you like about Apple Music?
I switched from AM to Spotify and love it.
- I can add songs I purchased elsewhere to my Library, sync/stream them across my devices as they were part of Apple Music
- I can edit the metadata of songs (no more weird genre categorisations, misnamed songs, mismatched album covers)
- I can create smart playlists with intricate rules
- I have fined-grained custom controls for each song (I can even set different equalisation set ups depending on my songs)
Sure, Spotify is better if you live on third-party playlists. If you actually care about your library, Apple Music is the only streaming service that actually allows you to have full control over every aspect.
Just so everyone knows, the Browse tab still sucks.It is absolute trash, isn't it?
No, AM, I do not want to listen to top 40 garbage. Considering I have never once ever listened to any of the artists listed on browse you would think it would be smart enough to filter out that music, but nope.
Spotify is a far cry behind.I'm interested to know what you like about Apple Music?
I switched from AM to Spotify and love it.
Why is it we cannot lookup and listen to the previously played song in Apple Radio? People don't really worry about the next song all that much because it's coming up next. People are however very interested in finding out what the previous song was because many times we just catch the last 10 seconds of the song or we are busy doing something.
iTunes used to have this feature. Then you removed it. You have become a watch-band whore.
Please get back to basics.
I get Apple Music for free with my Verizon Wireless subscription. I tried using it. I tried liking it, I really did, but Apple Music just seems clueless. For example, I created a station from the band, Shinedown. They are a rock band...pretty much pure rock. So why did Apple Music play country and rap on my Shinedown station? It's either way too smart or way too stupid. I'm guessing the later.
I gladly pay for Amazon Music, even though I get Apple Music for free.
Just so everyone knows, the Browse tab still sucks.
Agreed. You'd think it'd be smart enough to know the genres I always go to, or at least give me a preference setting to show me only certain genres.
[ Read All Comments ]